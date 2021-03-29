As the latest additions to The Mighty Ducks universe, Brady Noon, Sway Bhatia, and Maxwell Simkins have some big skates to fill. Together, they make up part of the Don’t Bothers, the team tumbling onto the ice in the new Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. In the video above, we used that legacy to quiz the trio on which of the original Ducks they’d draft for their team. Are they Connie stans or do they believe in the power of the Bash Brothers? We also talked hockey school, “kids these days,” and whether tweens even listen to podcasts.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is streaming now on Disney+.