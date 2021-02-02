Nadiya Bakes (Netflix): Premieres February 12

Nadiya Hussain knows all about high-pressure cooking. No, we’re not talking about the many wonders of the InstaPot (though we wouldn’t doubt her abilities there, either), but rather her winning turn on the sixth season of The Great British Bake Off. That’s part of what makes her newest foray into the televised baking world so lovely: The eight-episode Netflix series Nadiya Bakes trades the heat of competition for an easygoing reminder of the joys of baking, courtesy of a professional who seems to genuinely enjoy what she does. There’s something truly encouraging about watching a proven ace in their culinary field prioritize satisfaction over technique, or at least understand that the two aren’t mutually exclusive. Brimming with both joy and impressive colleagues ready to share some of their expertise, Nadiya Bakes is ready to inspire many of us to actually use some of that cookware that has been collecting dust since the early days of quarantine. [Shannon Miller]