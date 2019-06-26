Photo: Jasper Savage (Hulu)

Top pick

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu, 3:01 a.m.): In “Household,” the Waterfords and their entourage—which, for some reason, includes June—hit the road and head for the nation’s capital. Hijinks ensue.

As you might guess, Washington D.C. isn’t a great place to be in Gilead. Tourism has taken a bit of a hit. Fashions are pretty different. The Waterfords are crashing with some weird friends. Maybe not the best vacation. We’re just guessing. Allison Shoemaker will note the travel itinerary in her recap.

Regular coverage

Archer (FXX, 10 p.m.)

Jane The Virgin (The CW, 9 p.m.)

Wild card

Chopped Junior (Food Network, 9 p.m.): As an antidote to the worst road trip in the history of television, might we suggest watching tiny talented children make amazing food?