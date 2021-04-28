Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne in The Handmaid’s Tale Photo : Sophie Giraud/Hulu

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, April 28. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu, 12:01 a.m., season premiere): If you need a break from real life doom-and-gloom, you can seek it in the fictional world of The Handmaid’s Tale, which launches season four with three episodes. June Osborne goes on the run and strikes back against Gilead as a rebel after she helped 86 kids escape to Canada in the season three finale. Ines Bellina will be recapping the new episodes every week.

Regular coverage

Presidential Address (ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, 9 p.m.): Networks are taking a break from new episodes of The Conners, Chicago Fire, SEAL Team, and Call Your Mother in lieu President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress.

Wild cards

Headspace Guide To Sleep (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This is the second series in the partnership deal between Netflix, mindfulness company Headspace, and Vox Media Studios. The seven-episode season of this wellness program addresses the myths and misconceptions around sleep patterns and how meditation can help as a sleep aid, among other tips and practices.

Sexify (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This probably NSFW Polish drama focuses on software engineer Natalia (Aleksandra Skraba) and her journey of self-discovery when it comes to sex as she builds a high-tech app designed to help her peers better understand the female orgasm. The show also stars Maria Sobocinska, Sandra Drzymalska, Malgorzata Foremniak, Bartosz Gelner, and Piotr Pacek.