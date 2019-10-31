The Good Place gets mysterious, and Baroness Von Sketch Show returns with this exclusive clip

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, October 31. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

The Good Place (NBC, 9 p.m.): What in the name of Kevin Spacey’s self-made Christmas Eve video message to try to get back on House Of Cards is going to happen next?

What happens next is “A Chip Driver Mystery,” if the title of tonight’s episode is to be believed. Presumably Jason, Michael, and the real not-a-girl Janet will have made it back out of hell on their handcart. That means the reunited Team Cockroach can continue with their mission to save all of humanity, no longer requiring Derek to Derek all of the residents of the neighborhood. (He is, we suspect, still focusing on butts.)

Advertisement

Whatever the mystery or mysteries may be (here’s one: Who’s Chip Driver?), Dennis Perkins is, as always, on the case; look for his recap after the episode airs.

Regular coverage

How To Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:01 p.m.)

Wild card

Baroness Von Sketch Show (IFC, midnight and 12:30 a.m., fourth-season premiere): Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne, and Jennifer Whalen’s insightful sketch show returns for a fourth season right at the stroke of midnight, and we’ve got an exclusive clip.

Back-to-back episodes air tonight. If you’ve never had the pleasure, it’s well worth your time. IFC agrees, having already renewed the series for a fifth season.