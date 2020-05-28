Audra McDonald, Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo Photo : Patrick Harbron ( CBS All Access )

The Good Fight (CBS All Access, 3:01 a.m., fourth-season finale): Like many shows, The Good Fight was forced to end its current season early, leaving the show in an “even more absurd a place than usual,” as Robert and Michelle King put it. Rather than the 10 episodes ordered, we’re getting seven, which means this typically wild/wonderful season is ending with an episode titled “The Gang Discovers Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein.” And that, in turn, means we have Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya recapping an episode of The Good Fight titled “The Gang Discovers Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein.”

There’s no trailer for this episode—it’s called “The Gang Discovers Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein,” do you really need footage?—but here’s a video of the show’s cast, creators, and crew singing “You Are My Sunshine” together via webcam. That means it’s also a video of Audra McDonald singing bits of “You Are My Sunshine,” which is all the convincing we needed to hit play.

Can you binge it? As of 3:01 a.m., all four seasons await you in full on CBS All Access. It’s marvelous, so consider pulling the pin on that free trial you’ve been waiting to use and bingeing one of TV’s best dramas.

Homecoming (Amazon, complete second season available): Binge coverage concludes

Diary Of A Future President (Disney+, complete first season available): If you only recently subscribed to Disney+ (or have been waiting for a non-Yoda reason), it’s possible that you missed the arrival of the wholly charming Diary Of A Future President. Here’s what we said about this family-friendly series when it debuted back in January:

Executive-produced by Gina Rodriguez and creator Ilana Peña, among others, Diary Of A Future President briefly introduces us to adult Elena (Rodriguez), who has just begun her tenure in the White House, before jumping some 28 years back in time to follow young Elena (the endlessly delightful Tess Romero) through her middle school years. To this point, Peña has been best known as a writer (and taco cart girl) for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, but this series should change that—and while Diary is considerably less adult, the two share a healthy interest in menstruation.

Click here to read our interview with Peña, and consider watching this one with your kids—it’s lovely.

Questlove’s Potluck (Food Network, 10 p.m., charitable special): National treasure and world-class smiler Questlove is hosting a virtual dinner party to raise money for America’s Food Fund, which in turn supports organizations like Feeding America, No Kid Hungry, and José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen. According to the network, guests will be “cooking, sharing, and eating some of their favorite dishes, drinks, and delights.” The roster of participants includes “Bun B., Hannibal Buress, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, Ashley Graham, Tiffany Haddish, Patti LaBelle, Eva Longoria, George Lopez, Amy Schumer and her husband chef Chris Fischer, Kenan Thompson, Tariq Trotter, Gabrielle Union, Olivia Wilde, [and] Roy Wood Jr.,” with other guests to be announced. If nothing else, it’s a chance to gawk at the counter space in these kitchens. And Questlove really knows his food.