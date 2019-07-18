Photo: The CW

Riverdale’s on hiatus, and the (Mad) Dog Days Of Summer have come early for Dial M For Maple since we had a chance to sit down with Mad Dog himself, Eli Goree. The actor’s been busy promoting his work on Pearson — USA’s new Suits spin-off — but he took some time to sit down with host Cameron Scheetz to talk about his Sesame Street days, the possibility of following in Meghan Markle’s royal footsteps, and getting ripped for Riverdale. As for season four, he was a little coy about his involvement, but we have a hunch we’ll be seeing more of him soon.

If you’re just catching up with Riverdale’s third season now that it’s on Netflix, you’ll definitely want to give Dial M For Maple a listen. You can subscribe here, and can even drop us a review over on Apple Podcasts. As always, we’re taking comments and questions on Twitter, so just hit up @DialMForMaple, and we’ll see it.

