Ahead of the one-year anniversary of Glee star Naya Rivera’s death, the cast of Glee has teamed up with GLAAD to pay tribute to the actor at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards. The reunion will commemorate the 10-year anniversary of Rivera’s character Santana coming out as gay and honor the character’s legacy as one of the few mainstream queer Latinx TV characters. Demi Lovato, who had a role on Glee as Santana’s girlfriend, Dani, will introduce the tribute.



As for which Glee cast members will be in attendance, you can expect to see Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Vanessa Lengies, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, Alex Newell, Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr., Becca Tobin, Jenna Ushkowitz, and Jacob Artist. (Lea Michele and Ryan Murphy are notably absent from the list, so make of that what you will.) The ceremony will air on GLAAD’s YouTube channel on April 8 at 8pm ET. The event will also stream on Hulu on April 8 starting at 10pm ET, and will be available to stream on-demand on the service until the end of June.

