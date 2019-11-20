The gang says goodbye to It’s Always Sunny for the season

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, November 20. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia (FXX, 10 p.m., one-hour season 14 finale): Short haircuts, dog abortions, and grand pronouncements about the decline of civilation: Sure sounds like a Sunny finale to us.

FXX’s indestructible sitcom reaches the end of its 14th (14th!) season tonight, airing back-to-back episodes in an unholy one-hour finale fusion. In the first, a salon opens up next door to Paddy’s, prompting a rash of chic short haircuts and an outsize reaction from the non-Dee members of the gang. In the second, Charlie and Dennis have an “incident” at their laser tag base. For both, Dennis Perkins will don his best pixie-cut wig and chronicle the gang’s adventures in a recap. See you next year, barflys!

Advertisement

Regular coverage

Castle Rock (Hulu, 3:01 a.m.)

Riverdale (The CW, 8 p.m.)

South Park (Comedy Central, 10 p.m.)

The Crown (Netflix): Recaps of season three continue

Advertisement

Wild card

Mad About You (Spectrum, 3:01 a.m., limited series premiere): Are you a Paul Reiser and/or Helen Hunt fan who goes to Spectrum for your phone, cable, or internet needs? Great news, you’re one of the people for whom this latest sitcom revival is intended.

If you don’t have Spectrum, we might not suggest rushing to switch your provider just yet. The full review will be out later today, but here’s Gwen Ihnat on the limited series:

[The original] Mad About You’s real draw was that it was a sitcom focused solely on its central relationship, not just the will-they/won’t-they part. Jamie would ask which earrings she should wear before going out, Paul would answer, she’d pick the other ones, and he’d respond, “Well, that’s what I’m here for,” deftly summing up the complexities of marriage in a single comedic scene. But absence doesn’t make the domestic sitcom love grow fonder for the Mad About You reboot: Paul and Jamie appear to be so awful in their return, it’s hard to remember why we liked watching them every week in the first place.

Advertisement

The first six episodes arrive today; the next six are due December 18. Go ahead and jump into the final frontier at your leisure.