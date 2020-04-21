Grant Gustin; India de Beaufort, Todd Grinnell Photo : Sergei Bachlakov ( The CW ) , Pop TV

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m.): It’s been over a month since we last checked in with Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and company, and we have questions. Is Iris still stuck in a mirror? Is Cisco still experiencing some wanderlust? And when will they next give Caitlin a love interest to kill and/or reveal as a secret bad guy? But here’s one question we were not asking: When will they bring back the nightmare-fueling Rag Doll (played by contortionist and actor Troy James and voice actor extraordinaire Phil LaMarr)? We didn’t ask, but the show answered anyway, and the answer is “now.” Keep an eye out for Scott Von Doviak’s recap.

Can you binge it? All seasons, except the current one, await you on Netflix.

One Day At A Time (Pop TV, 9:30 p.m.): Season five of One Day At A Time has offered a lot of forward movement for all members of the extended Alvarez family, including Schneider (Todd Grinnell), who’s now expecting a baby with his live-in girlfriend Avery (India de Beaufort, who is—wait for the aww—Grinnell’s real-life spouse). Last season, Schneider and Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky) struck up a real friendship after years spent in the periphery, and that meaningful connection is what inspires Dr. B. to present Schneider and Avery with a terrifying baby gift. In this cringe-inducing exclusive clip, we see the good doctor deliver the gift—a clown “doll”—oblivious to its resemblance to Pennywise, and his friends’ accompanying horror. [Danette Chavez]



Can you binge it? Yes. The first three seasons live on through Netflix, while the current season can be viewed through Pop TV’s app.

Wild cards

Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., series premiere): Look for Brianna Wellen’s review of this series of three specials, which will leave you feeling like you can still leave the house to go see a friend’s improv show, but without leaving the house or having friends. Elsewhere on the site, look for our video interviews with Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz, and an 11 Questions chat with Schwartz. In this outtake from his conversation with A.V. Club Managing Editor Erik Adams, Schwartz discusses the Netflix specials:

It is a very interesting thing: This will be the first opportunity for people to really review and rewatch [a Middleditch & Schwartz performance]. We’re interested to see how all of that plays out—if it’s like, “Oh my goodness, people are rewatching it and loving it,” or “People are rewatching it and watching for improv techniques.” Because we’re not thinking of any of that when we’re doing the show. Anytime we do one of these live shows, one of my favorite things is that you’re doing this for [that audience], and because it’s improv, this show will never exist again. Let’s say you came to the Chicago show, let’s say you came to the Carnegie Hall show, let’s say you came to Detroit or the [Philadelphia] Met a couple months ago—that show will only happen than, and then that show will never happen again. I love that. And [the shows recorded for the Netflix specials] will never happen again because it’s just like everything else. There is that fun, when it’s a live show, of trying to explain to your friend what happened. It’s like “Oh, you had to be there.” We’re really interested to see how it plays now that there’s visual evidence and many people can watch it. But we hope that the magic—magic is a terrible word—of the comedy plays through and still gives you that feeling like you’re in the audience.

Empire (Fox, 9 p.m., series finale): It’s (maybe/most likely) the end of the road for this onetime show-of-the-moment. If nothing else, Cookie’s wigs, nails, and looks were never anything less than magnificent. Here’s hoping for a few more solid one-liners from Taraji P. Henson before the final fadeout.

Can you binge it? Yes, all episodes—including the current season’s—are available through Hulu.

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince (CBS, 9 p.m., 90-minute special): Filmed in late January, or approximately 98 weeks ago, this special pays tribute to Prince on the anniversary of his passing. Hosted by Maya Rudolph, the evening will feature performances from Mavis Staples, John Legend, Foo Fighters, The Revolution, Sheila E., Morris Day & The Time, Beck, St. Vincent, Miguel, and last but not least, Princess, Rudolph’s Prince cover band. (Please, god, let Paul Thomas Anderson feature on tambourine or something.)