The Flash speeds back into the post-Arrow Arrowverse

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m., mid-season premiere): Barry Allen, the onetime Paragon Of Love and current member of the Justice League, made his first appearance in the new post-Crisis world in Arrow’s series finale. But now that he’s returned from Oliver Queen’s funeral, it’s time to get back to daily life.

That might be a little tricky, considering that Barry spent the first half of The Flash’s sixth season preparing to die.

Of course, Central City is facing some new menace, but Central City is always facing some new menace. More notably, this premiere looks like it’ll be addressing Iris’ state of mind, the confusing intricacies of the new timeline, and a fundamental change in the laws of physics?! Hey, that feels like an early-days Flash storyline, and we’re most intrigued. “Marathon” will also feature David Ramsey’s John Diggle, the MVP of the Arrow finale, so expect some more discussion of the life, death, and legacy of Oliver Queen. Scott Von Doviak will recap.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central, 11 p.m.): Tonight, the World’s Fakest News Team will be live-live, like actually live, not taped-at-5-p.m. live, to cover (one assumes) the State Of The Union, the reaction to the Iowa caucuses, and whatever other insane things happen in the hours between the writing of this paragraph and the time the show starts. It will probably be a lot. If you haven’t checked in on the Trevor Noah-hosted era of the show lately, it’s worth a flip over to Comedy Central.

Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour (HBO, 10 p.m.): If, however, you just want to please please please not think about the guy in the White House at the end of a long day and you watched the Super Bowl LIV halftime show and thought to yourself, “You know, that nice Shakira lady is really very talented,” you can see her extremely truthful hips (and dance along to “Waka Waka”) tonight on HBO.