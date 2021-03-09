Carlos Valdes, Grant Gustin Photo : The CW

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, March 9. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m.): It’s been a long road for Barry Allen. First he was just a normal extremely young CSI professional for a fictional police department, and then he got zapped by a particle accelerator and became the Flash. Then he figured out how to time travel, and then he time-traveled really badly and screwed everything up, and then a bunch of other stuff happened and he developed other super-speed-related powers. Flash-punches! Flash-wall-climbing! Flash-pancake-making! Here we are many seasons later and Barry Allen is still developing new super-skills, and tonight’s is one that might have come in handy back when he was accidentally flashpointing John Diggle’s kid out of existence: speed-thinking!

In “The Speed Of Thought,” Barry comes up with a plan to get Iris out of the Mirrorverse using his new speed-thought abilities, but Cisco, who thinks very well without the assistance of the Speed Force, has his doubts. Watch for Scott Von Doviak’s recap, which will arrive as soon as his also-fast-but-not-speed-force brain has finished dissecting the episode.

Regular coverage

Superman & Lois (The CW, 9 p.m.)

Wild card

COVID Diaries NYC (HBO, 9 p.m., premiere): Here’s what Saloni Gajjar had to say about this new HBO doc in our February TV preview:

It might still be too soon for a documentary about the pandemic, but HBO is nonetheless unveiling COVID Diaries NYC. New York City became the epicenter of COVID-19 in the U.S. during the spring of 2020 (though that dubious honor has since shifted to other major cities). During this time, five young filmmakers—Marcial Pilataxi, Aracelie Colón, Camille Dianand, Shane Fleming, and Arlet Guallpa—turned their cameras on themselves and their family members, including some essential workers: MTA employees, a caretaker, restaurant managers, a teacher, and a building superintendent. The 40-minute film promises to offer an intimate look into the day-to-day efforts of these workers and to show the difficulties that gripped the city last spring.

Happy anniversary, everybody. Hope you’re hanging in there.