The final Masked Singer season 3 clues—and our best celebrity guesses

The third season of The Masked Singer continued Wednesday with its semi-finals. Last week, Jackie Evancho was revealed to be Kitty. This week, Jay Pharoah joined as a guest panelist as the final four singers compete for the golden mask.

So far, we have 11 correct guesses under our belt and we are feeling pretty confident about this final group of performers.

With some help from her dad, The A.V. Club’s Angelica Cataldo will attempt to guess the identity of each singer before they’re unmasked on the show. Watch this space for weekly unveilings to see how their final guesses stack up.