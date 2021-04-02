Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Photo : Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, April 2, and Saturday, April 3. All times are Eastern.



Top picks



The Falcon And The Winter Soldier (Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): It’s already halfway done. The Disney+ MCU drama about Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier hits its midseason point with its third episode that will see the two heroes team up to possibly find an ally in Helmut Zemo (Daniel Bruhl, reprising his villainous role from Captain America: Civil War) to fight the Flag Smashers. Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) will also probably join this team soon. Look out for Sulagna Misra’s recap of the episode.

Hysterical (FX, Friday, 9 p.m.): This documentary from Andrea Nevins goes backstage and on the road with veteran comedians as well as rising stars in the genre to discover how boundary-breaking women are changing the stand-up game. It will feature interviews with Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Kathy Griffin, Sherri Shepherd, and Iliza Shlesinger, among others.

Regular coverage

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, Friday, 8 p.m.)

Saturday Night Live (NBC, 11.29 p.m.): Judas And The Black Messiah award-winner Daniel Kaluuya steps into Studio 8H as a first-time SNL host with musical guest St. Vincent. Dennis Perkins will recap the episode.

Wild cards

The Serpent (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): “The entire saga [of serial killer Charles Sobhraj] is documented in this eight-part crime drama, a co-production between BBC One and Netflix that premiered in the U.K. in January and now arrives in the U.S.. While it retells the story of Sobhraj’s crimes, his victims, and the resulting investigations, the drama is devoid of any intensity and insights.” Read the entire review here.

The Murdoch Mysteries (Acorn TV, Friday, 3:01 a.m., season premiere): The 14th season of this Canadian drama arrives in the U.S. with a whopping six episode premiere, with new episodes to follow every week. Based on the novel by Maureen Jennings, it stars Yannick Bisson as Toronto detective William Murdoch.



Movie night

WeWork: Or The Making And Breaking Of A $47 Billion Unicorn (Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): This documentary, directed by Jed Rothstein, documents the rise and fall of office-share company WeWork and charts the ouster of its megalomaniacal CEO Adam Neumann, who was spending $100 million every week to attract multibillion-dollar investments.

Concrete Cowboy (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): “Derived from the novel Ghetto Cowboy by G. Neri, this film iteration bargains in vague platitudes as it unsuccessfully tries to piece together a collage of factors threatening the viability of this one-of-a-kind place.” Read the rest of Carlos Aguilar’s review of this Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin-starrer here.

Sky High (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): In this Spanish action thriller, a mechanic from the Madrid suburbs named Ángel falls in love with Estrella and dives into a world of heists and becomes the target of a relentless detective. It stars La Casa De Papel’s (or Money Heist) Miguel Herrán along with Luis Tosar, Carolina Yuste, and Fernando Cayo.

Madame Claude (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Set in 1960s Paris, this film stars Karole Rocher as Fernande Grudet, a prostitute who established an exclusive brothel business to cater to wealthy and powerful clients. The clientele ranged from award-winning actors to heads of state to members of France’s secret service and intelligence organizations, for whom she also served as an informant.