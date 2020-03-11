Photo : Netflix

Top pick

On My Block (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete third season): “Even in the throes of absolute peril, the precocious teens of Netflix’s coming-of-age comedy On My Block have navigated tragedy, their various relationships, and the gang-addled streets of Freeridge with a number of safety nets squarely in place... Despite her many and varied threats to leave them behind for good, Monse (Sierra Capri) will always return to her friendship with Ruby (Jason Genao), Cesar (Diego Tinoco), and Jamal (Brett Gray). Stoic approach to long-standing street politics aside, Oscar (Julio Macias) will remain as Cesar’s faithful protector during his time of absolute need. Ruby can always turn to perpetually zealous Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia) for a tender reprieve from his sustaining trauma. The notion that friendship always trumps adversity is unrelentingly sweet, but not the most accurate reflection of reality. Change is not only inevitable, but necessary. Relationships are tested, values change, and the path to personal growth is paved with insecurities that one must eventually face.” Read the rest of Shannon Miller’s warm pre-air review.

Regular coverage

Riverdale (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Wild cards

Dirty Money (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete second season): This sharp, infuriating docuseries from Alex Gibney (Going Clear: Scientology & The Prison Of Belief) returns for a second season tonight, tackling subjects that include Wells Fargo, former prime minister of Malaysia Najib Razak, and “tier-one predator” Jared Kushner.

The Funny Dance Show (E!, 10:30 p.m., series premiere): While the below preview doesn’t tell us much, the series is based on a live show developed at the Comedy Store by Justine Marino and Heidi Heaslet, so we’re guessing it’ll be pretty funny. Also, the word “funny” is right there in the title, before “dance,” so, funny dancing. Sign us up.