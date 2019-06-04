Screenshot: Amazon

Good Omens (Amazon, ongoing, episode four): We’ve been bingeing Good Omens since it arrived, angels, demons, and hellhounds named Dog in tow. Now, however, we’re nearing the end. To be precise, we’re nearing both the end, lowercase, as in the end of this solid miniseries adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s novel, and The End, capitalized, as in the End Of Days.

Since the series arrived all at once, there are no episode-specific trailers here to remind us that Aziraphale’s (Michael Sheen) bookshop is in flames, and that he himself has been inconveniently discorporated. But below, you’ll find a video of Jon Hamm and David Tennant sans Sheen, which sort of works. William Hughes has gathered all notecards bearing the annotated prophecies of Agnes Nutter, and is ready to file his penultimate recap—assuming the world doesn’t end first.

The Last O.G. (TBS, 10:30 p.m., second-season finale): This warm, smart series starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish has already been renewed for a third season, so if you’ve not yet had the pleasure, you have plenty of time to catch up. If you have, then you’re likely as eager for this season finale as we are.