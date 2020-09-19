The Creative Arts Emmy Awards are a marathon, not a sprint—and the producers almost made it to the finish line without a hiccup. Almost.
The highest-profile awards will be handed out Sunday evening during the Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, but Nailed It! host Nicole Byer spent five nights hosting ceremonies for the technical, guest acting, hosting, and voice acting awards (or what Katy Griffin has long called “the Schmemmys”). What’s usually done over two nights in a ballroom was, this year, spread over four one-hour online streams before concluding with a two-hour telecast that aired Saturday night on FXX. Though Byer and all the celebrity presenters pre-taped their bits, the winners still remained a secret until the presenters’ pre-recorded “and the Emmy goes to...” played and someone from Ernst & Young whispered the winner into the director’s ear. (Nominees had the option of sending in a video acceptance speech ahead of time in case they won, though many actors were seemingly superstitious and let the announcer accept the award on their behalf.)
The process went off without a hitch—providing Maya Rudolph two Emmys, one for her Big Mouth voice work and another for guesting as Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live—until a little over halfway through Saturday night’s ceremony. After Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne introduced the nominees for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series.
Jason Bateman, The Outsider (HBO)
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)
James Cromwell, Succession (HBO)
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (Netflix)
Martin Short, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
As had been done successfully for four-and-a-half nights (even when there was a tie for Outstanding Children’s Program), Cannavale and Byrne called for the winner to be announced and a title card revealed the winner, Ron Cephas Jones. But then the announcer chimed in: “Jason Bateman as Terry Maitland, The Outsider, ‘Fish In A Ba...’” The recorded announcement stopped mid-episode title and the shot changed to a bit of Emmys trivia before abruptly cutting to commercial.
When the show returned, a title card informed viewers “an incorrect winner has been announced. We’re fixing it now. Please don’t go away.” (We’re not sure where they thought we were going—this was by far the most exciting thing to happen during the six hours of awards.) Then Cephas Jones’ title card flashed on the screen and footage that seemed to fit with the previous “the Academy accepts this award on their behalf” played in silence before the show continued. A few hours after the telecast, the Academy sent an email of the evening’s winners which verified that Cephas Jones had indeed won.
The rest of the telecast went off without a hitch. but given how much of the Creative Arts Emmys were pre-taped compared to Sunday’s Primetime Emmys, which are going to be almost entirely live, we may be in for a clusterfuck that will either be exciting, cringe-worthy, or both.
Here’s a full list of tonight’s Creative Arts nominees and winners:
Outstanding Animated Program
*WINNER* Rick And Morty (Adult Swim)
“The Vat Of Acid Episode”
Big Mouth (Netflix)
“Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!”
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
“Pig Trouble In Little Tina”
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
“The View From Halfway Down”
The Simpsons (Fox)
“Thanksgiving Of Horror”
Outstanding Casting for Limited Series, Movie or Special
*WINNER* Watchmen (HBO)
HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by
Meagan Lewis, CSA, Location Casting
Mrs. America (FX Networks)
FX Productions
Carmen Cuba, CSA, Casting by
Robin Cook, Location Casting
Normal People (Hulu)
Hulu Originals in association with BBC
Louise Kiely, Casting by
Unbelievable (Netflix)
CBS Television Studios
Laura Rosenthal, CSA, Casting by
Jodi Angst reich, CSA, Casting by
Kate Caldwell, CSA, Casting by
Melissa Kostenbauder, CSA, Casting by
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Studio Airlift and RealFilm
Esther Kling, Casting by
Vicki Thomson, Location Casting
Maria Rölcke, Location Casting
Cornelia Mareth, Location Casting
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
*WINNER* Eddie Murphy as Host
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
“Host: Eddie Murphy”
Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
“It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”
Fred Willard as Frank Dunphy
Modern Family (ABC)
“Legacy”
Dev Patel as Joshua
Modern Love (Amazon Prime Video)
“When Cupid Is A Prying Journalist”
Adam Driver as Host
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
“Host: Adam Driver”
Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
“SNL At Home #2”
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
*WINNER* The Cave (National Geographic)
A Danish Documentary Production in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Films
Kirstine Barfod, Produced by
Sigrid Dyekjær, Produced by
Chasing The Moon (American Experience) (PBS)
A Robert Stone Production
Robert Stone, Produced by
Susan Bellows, Senior Producer
Mark Samels, Executive Producer
Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements (HBO)
HBO Documentary Films and Vermilion Films
Tahria Sheather, Produced by
Irene Taylor Brodsky, Produced by
Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer
Lisa Heller, Executive Producer
One Child Nation (PBS)
A Next Generation Production, LLC, Independent Television Service, WDR/ARTE, Motto Pictures and Pumpernickel Films co-production in association with Chicago Media Project, BBC Storyville, Chicken & Egg Pictures, SVT, EO, DR, and VGTV
Nanfu Wang, Produced by
Jialing Zhang, Produced by
Sally Jo Fifer, Executive Producer
Lois Vossen, Executive Producer
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
*WINNER* RuPaul, Host
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Amy Poehler, Co-Host
Nick Offerman, Co-Host
Making It (NBC)
Nicole Byer, Host
Nailed It! (Netflix)
Bobby Berk, Host
Karamo Brown, Host
Tan France, Host
Antoni Porowski, Host
Jonathan Van Ness, Host
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Barbara Corcoran, Host
Mark Cuban, Host
Lori Greiner, Host
Daymond John, Host
Robert Herjavec, Host
Kevin O’Leary, Host
Shark Tank (ABC)
Padma Lakshmi, Co-Host
Tom Colicchio, Co-Host
Top Chef (Bravo)
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
*WINNER* Watchmen (HBO)
“This Extraordinary Being”
HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Brad North, Supervising Sound Editor
Harry Cohen, Sound Designer
Jordan Wilby, Sound Effects Editor
Tiffany S. Griffith, Dialogue Editor
Antony Zeller, Foley Editor
A.J. Shapiro, Foley Editor
Sally Boldt, Music Editor
Zane Bruce, Foley Artist
Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist
American Horror Story: 1984 (FX Networks)
“Camp Redwood”
Twentieth Century Fox Television
Gary Megregian, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
Timothy A. Cleveland, Sound Effects Editor
Naaman Haynes, Dialogue Editor
Patrick Hogan, Dialogue Editors
Sam Munoz, Foley Editor
David Klotz, Music Editor
Noel Vought, Foley Artist
Catherine The Great (HBO)
“Episode Four”
HBO Miniseries in association with Sky and New Pictures/Origin Pictures
Jim Goddard, Sound Supervisor
Craig Butters, Sound Designer
Duncan Price, Dialogue Editor
Matthew Mewett, ADR Editor
Andrew Glen, Music Editor
Anna Wright, Foley Artist
Catherine Thomas, Foley Artist
Devs (FX Networks)
“Episode 3”
FX Productions
Glenn Freemantle, Sound Designer and Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Ben Barker, Sound Designer and Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Gillian Dodders, Dialogue Editor
James Wichall, Dialogue Editor
Danny Freemantle, Sound Effects Editor
Robert Malone, Sound Effects Editor
Dayo James, Sound Effects Editor
Nicholas Freemantle, Sound Effects Editor
Lily Blazewicz, Foley Editor
Emilie O’Connor, ADR Editor
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Sony Pictures Television / High Bridge Productions / Gran Via Productions
Nick Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Todd Toon, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Kathryn Madsen, ADR Editor
Jane Boegel, Dialogue Editor
Luke Gibleon, Sound Effects Editor
Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor
Bryant J. Fuhrmann, Music Editor
Jeff Cranford, Foley Editor
Gregg Barbanell, Foley Artist
Alex Ullrich, Foley Artist
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
*WINNER* Euphoria (HBO)
“And Salt The Earth Behind You”
HBO Entertainment in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions
Doniella Davy, Department Head Makeup Artist
Kirsten Sage Coleman, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
Tara Lang Shah, Makeup Artist
Big Little Lies (HBO)
“She Knows”
HBO Entertainment in association with Blossom Films, Hello Sunshine, David E. Kelley Productions and crazyrose Productions Michelle Radow, Department Head Makeup Artist
Erin Rosenmann, Key Makeup Artist
Karen Rent rop, Makeup Artist
Molly R. Stern, Personal Makeup Artist
Angela Levin, Personal Makeup Artist
Simone Almekias-Siegl, Personal Makeup Artist
Miho Suzuki, Personal Makeup Artist
Claudia Humburg, Personal Makeup Artist
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
“Mayday”
MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Burton LeBlanc, Department Head Makeup Artist
Alastair Muir, Key Makeup Artist
Ozark (Netflix)
“In Case Of Emergency”
Media Rights Capital
Tracy Ewell, Department Head Makeup Artist
Jillian Erickson, Key Makeup Artist
Jack Lazzaro, Key Makeup Artist
The Politician (Netflix)
“The Assassination Of Payton Hobart”
A Fox21 Television Studios Production
Autumn Butler, Department Head Makeup Artist
Caitlin Martini Emery, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
Debra Schrey, Makeup Artist
Emma Burton, Makeup Artist
Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
“Happy Ending”
Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Candice Ornstein, Key Makeup Artist
Lucky Bromhead, Personal Makeup Artist
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
*WINNER* Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
“Happy Ending”
Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Debra Hanson, Costume Designer
Darci Cheyne, Assistant Costume Designer
Black-ish (ABC)
“Hair Day”
ABC Studios
Michelle R. Cole, Costume Designer
Euphoria (HBO)
“The Next Episode”
HBO Entertainment in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions
Heidi Bivens, Costume Designer
Danielle Baker, Costume Supervisor
Katina Danabassis, Assistant Costume Designer
Grace And Frankie (Netflix)
“The Tank”
Skydance Productions
Allyson B. Fanger, Costume Designer
Kristine Haag, Assistant Costume Designer
Lori DeLapp, Costume Supervisor
Killing Eve (BBC America)
“Are You From Pinner?”
Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
Sam Perry, Costume Designer
Katie Broome, Costume Supervisor
Justin Selway, Assistant Costume Designer
The Politician (Netflix)
“Pilot”
A Fox21 Television Studios Production
Lou Eyrich, Supervising Costume Designer
Claire Parkinson, Costume Designer
Lily Parkinson, Assistant Costume Designer
Nora Pederson, Costume Supervisor
Unorthodox (Netflix)
“Part 2”
Studio Airlift and RealFilm
Justine Seymour, Costume Designer
Simone Kreska, Costume Supervisor
Barbara Schramm, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
*WINNER* Hollywood (Netflix)
“A Hollywood Ending”
Michelle Ceglia, Department Head Hairstylist
Barry Lee Moe, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
George Guzman, Hairstylist
Michele Arvizo, Hairstylist
Maria Elena Pantoja, Hairstylist
The Crown (Netflix)
“Cri De Coeur”
Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Cate Hall, Department Head Hairstylist
Louise Coles, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Sarah Nuth, Hairstylist
Suzanne David, Hairstylist
Emilie Yong, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Cat riona Johnstone, Hairstylist
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
“A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo…”
Amazon Studios
Kimberley Spiteri, Department Head Hairstylist
Michael S. Ward, Key Hairstylist
Tijen Osman, Additional Hairstylist
Pose (FX Networks)
“Worth It”
Fox21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist
Timothy Harvey, Key Hairstylist
Sabana Majeed, Hairstylist
Liliana Meyrick, Hairstylist
Lisa Thomas, Hairstylist
Greg Bazemore, Hairstylist
Jessie Mojica, Hairstylist
Charlene Belmond, Hairstylist
Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)
“Stardust City Rag”
CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Maxine Morris, Department Head Hairstylist
Maria Sandoval, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Wendy Southard, Key Hairstylist
Sallie Nicole Ciganovich, Additional Hairstylist
Ashleigh Childers, Hairstylist
Yesim Osman, Hairstylist
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
*WINNER* Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (PBS)
WETA Washington, D.C., The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Done + Dusted
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
Irwin Entertainment
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)
Embassy Row
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
3 Arts Entertainment
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)
Push It Productions
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
*WINNER* The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
“Chapter 8: Redemption”
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Ludwig Göransson, Composer
The Crown (Netflix)
“Aberfan”
Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Martin Phipps, Composer
Euphoria (HBO)
“Bonnie And Clyde”
HBO Entertainment in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions
Labrinth, Composer
Ozark (Netflix)
“All In”
Media Rights Capital
Danny Bensi, Composer
Saunder Jurriaans, Composer
Succession (HBO)
“This Is Not For Tears”
HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions
Nicholas Britell, Music by
Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
*WINNER* So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: I’ll Be Seeing You, Mambo Italiano, The Girl From Ipanema (FOX)
dick clark productions, LLC and 19 Entertainment
Al Blackstone, Choreographer
The Oscars • Routine: Come Alive (Opening Sequence) (ABC)
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Jemel McWilliams, Choreographer
Savage X Fenty Show • Routines: Statues, Benches, Window (Amazon Prime Video)
Amazon Studios
Parris Goebel, Choreographer
So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: Enough Is Enough, Sign Of The Times (FOX)
dick clark productions, LLC and 19 Entertainment
Travis Wall, Choreographer
World Of Dance • Routines: Dos Jueyes, El Ray Timbal (NBC)
Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance
Jefferson Benjumea, Choreographer
Adrianita Avila, Choreographer
Outstanding Main Title Design
*WINNER* Godfather Of Harlem (EPIX)
ABC Signature Studios Mason Nicoll, Creative Director/Editor
Peter Pak, Designer/Lead Animator/Art Director
Giovana Pham, Designer
Cisco Torres, Animator
Abstract: The Art Of Design (Netflix)
A RadicalMedia Production in association with Tremolo Productions & Godfrey Dadich Partners
Allie Fisher, Creative Director
Anthony Zazzi, Animator
Brian Oakes, Director
Carnival Row (Amazon Prime Video)
Legendary Pictures TV and Amazon Studios
Lisa Bolan, Creative Director
Henry DeLeon, Art Director
Mert Kizilay, Art Director
Kaya Thomas, Designer
Yongsub Song, Animator/Compositor
Alex Silver, Animator
The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)
Media Res
Angus Wall, Creative Director
Hazel Baird, Creative Director
Emanuele Marani, Lead Designer
EJ Kang, Lead Animator
Peter Murphy, Animator
Erik Righetti, Animator
The Politician (Netflix)
A Fox21 Television Studios Production
Heidi Berg, Creative Director
Felix Soletic, Creative Director
Carlo Sa, Lead Designer
Yongsub Song, Lead Animator
Joe Paniagua, 3D Artist
Rachel Fowler, Editor
Watchmen (HBO)
HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Paul Mitchell, Creative Director
Olga Midlenko, Art Director
Maciek Sokalski, Lead Compositor
Gabe Perez, Animator
Benjamin Woodlock, Designer
Westworld (HBO)
HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Patrick Clair, Creative Director
Pinar Yanadarg Delul, Creative Director
Raoul Marks, Lead Animator and Compositor
Lance Slaton, Designer
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
*WINNER* Maya Rudolph as Senator Kamala Harris
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
“Host: Eddie Murphy”
Angela Bassett as Mo
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
“Angela Bassett Is The Baddest B***h”
Maya Rudolph as The Judge
The Good Place (NBC)
“You’ve Changed, Man”
Wanda Sykes as Moms Mabley
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
“A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo…”
Bette Midler as Hadassah Gold
The Politician (Netflix)
“Vienna”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Host
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
“Host: Phoebe Waller-Bridge”
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
*WINNER* Cheer (Netflix)
One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar
Greg Whiteley, Executive Producer
Andrew Fried, Executive Producer
Dane Lillegard, Executive Producer
Jasper Thomlinson, Executive Producer
Bert Hamelinck, Executive Producer
Adam Leibowitz, Supervising Producer
Arielle Kilker, Producer
Chelsea Yarnell, Producer
Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break And Pasta Night (Food Network)
It’s So Easy Productions and Big Fish Entertainment
Amy Schumer, Executive Producer
Chris Fischer, Executive Producer
Dan Cesareo, Executive Producer
Lucilla D’Agostino, Executive Producer
Jordana Starr, Executive Producer
Faith Gaskins, Executive Producer
Lisa Koehler, Co-Executive Producer
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (Netflix)
Lionsgate Television, Hartbeat Productions, Magical Elves Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Kevin Hart, Executive Producer
Dave Becky, Executive Producer
Angus Wall, Executive Producer
Russell Heldt, Executive Producer
Casey Kriley, Executive Producer
Alexandra Marks, Executive Producer
Rich Eckersley, Co-Executive Producer
Allison Klein, Supervising Producer
Kent Kubena, Producer
Terry Leonard, Producer
Jennifer Sofio Hall, Producer
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)
World of Wonder Productions
Tim Palazzola, Executive Producer
Randy Barbato, Executive Producer
Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer
Tom Campbell, Executive Producer
RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer
Steven Corfe, Executive Producer
Camilo Valdes, Executive Producer
Mandy Salangsang, Executive Producer
Kenneth Leslie, Co-Executive Producer
Adam Bronstein, Supervising Producer
Thairin Smothers, Senior Producer
Jen Passovoy, Producer
We’re Here (HBO)
HBO Entertainment in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC
Stephen Warren, Executive Producer
Johnnie Ingram, Executive Producer
Eli Holzman, Executive Producer
Aaron Saidman, Executive Producer
Peter LoGreco, Executive Producer
Erin Haglund, Co-Executive Producer
Sabrina Mar, Co-Executive Producer
Outstanding Children’s Program
*WINNER (TIE)* Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance (Netflix)
The Jim Henson Company
Lisa Henson, Executive Producer
Halle Stanford, Executive Producer
Louis Leterrier, Executive Producer
Jeffrey Addiss, Co-Executive Producer
Will Matthews, Co-Executive Producer
Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Co-Executive Producer
Blanca Lista, Co-Executive Producer
Ritamarie Peruggi, Produced by
*WINNER (TIE)* We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (HBO)
HBO Documentary Films in association with Know Wonder
Mahershala Ali, Executive Producer
Amatus Karim Ali, Executive Producer
Mimi Valdés, Executive Producer
Julie Anderson, Executive Producer
Amy Schatz, Produced by
Diane Kolyer, Produced by
Star Wars Resistance (Disney Channel)
Lucasfilm Animation Ltd.
Brandon Auman, Executive Producer
Athena Yvette Portillo, Executive Producer
Dave Filoni, Executive Producer
Justin Ridge, Executive Producer
Sareana Sun, Executive Producer
Shuzo John Shiota, Executive Producer
Daisy Fang, Producer
Jack Liang, Producer
Outstanding Commercial
*WINNER* Back-to-School Essentials – Sandy Hook Promise
SMUGGLER, Production Company
BBDO New York, Ad Agency
Before Alexa – Amazon
Somesuch x Revolver/Will O’Rourke, Production Company
Droga5 London, Ad Agency
Bounce – Apple AirPods
Pulse Films, Production Company
TBWA Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency
Groundhog Day – Jeep (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles|FCA)
O Positive, Production Company
Highdive Advertising, Ad Agency
The Look – P&G
Stink Films, Production Company
Saturday Morning, Ad Agency
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single Camera Series (One Hour)
*WINNER* The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
“It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”
Amazon Studios
M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography
The Crown (Netflix)
“Aberfan”
Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography
Mindhunter (Netflix)
“Episode 6”
Erik Messerschmidt, Director of Photography
Ozark (Netflix)
“Boss Fight”
Media Rights Capital
Armando Salas, ASC, Director of Photography
Ozark (Netflix)
“Civil Union”
Media Rights Capital
Ben Kutchins, Director of Photography
Tales From The Loop (Amazon Prime Video)
“Loop”
Fox21 Television Studios and Amazon Studios
Jeff Cronenweth, ASC, Director of Photography
Westworld (HBO)
“Parce Domine”
HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Paul Cameron, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
*WINNER* Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
Stan Lathan, Directed by
62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)
AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
Louis J. Horvitz, Directed by
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” and “Good Times” (ABC)
Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street
Pamela Fryman, Directed by
Andy Fisher, Directed by
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (FOX)
NFL Network
Hamish Hamilton, Directed by
73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
White Cherry Entertainment
Glenn Weiss, Directed by
Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
*WINNER* Insecure (HBO)
“Lowkey Trying”
HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts
Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
Nena Erb, ACE, Editor
Lynarion Hubbard, Additional Editor
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
“Elizabeth, Margaret And Larry”
HBO Entertainment
Steve Rasch, ACE, Editor
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
“A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo…”
Amazon Studios
Kate Sanford, ACE, Editor
Tim Streeto, ACE, Editor
Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
“Happy Ending”
Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Trevor Ambrose, Editor
Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
“Start Spreading The News”
Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Paul Winestock, CCE, Editor
What We Do In The Shadows (FX Networks)
“Resurrection”
FX Productions
Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Editor
Dane McMaster, Editor
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
*WINNER* Ron Cephas Jones as William Hill
This Is Us (NBC)
“After The Fire”
Andrew Scott as Chris Gillhaney
Black Mirror (Netflix)
“Smithereens”
Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon
The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
“Chapter 8: Redemption”
Martin Short as Dick Lundy
The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)
“Chaos Is The New Cocaine”
Jason Bateman as Terry Maitland
The Outsider (HBO)
“Fish In A Barrel”
James Cromwell as Ewan Roy
Succession (HBO)
“Dundee”
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
*WINNER* Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
Dave Chappelle, Written by
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
Irwin Entertainment
Hannah Gadsby, Written by
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
3 Arts Entertainment
John Mulaney, Written by
Marika Sawyer, Written by
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)
Jax Media
Patton Oswalt, Written by
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)
Irwin Entertainment
Seth Meyers, Written by
Outstanding Lighting Design and Direction for a Variety Series
*WINNER* Saturday Night Live (NBC)
“Host: John Mulaney”
SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Geoffrey Amoral, Lighting Director
Richard McGuinness, Lighting Director William McGuinness, Lighting Director
Tim Stasse, Lighting Director
Trevor Brown, Lighting Director
America’s Got Talent (NBC)
“Live Results Finale”
FremantleMedia North America, Inc. and Syco Entertainment
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
Michael Berger, Lighting Director
William Gossett, Lighting Director
Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director
Matt Benson, Lighting Director
Scott Chmielewski, Lighting Director
Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
“Jimmy Kimmel Live in Brooklyn – Jason Alexander, Tracy Morgan, John Krasinski, Paul Shaffer, And Music From Kanye West”
ABC Studios in association with Kimmelot
Christian Hibbard, Lighting Designer
Bill Peets, Lighting Director
Kille Knobel, Lighting Director
James Worman, Lighting Director
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)
“Finale”
dick clark productions, LLC and 19 Entertainment
Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer
Matt Firestone, Lighting Director
Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director
Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director
Pete Radice, Lighting Director
The Voice (NBC)
“Live Finale”
MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer
Daniel Boland, Lighting Director
Craig Housenick, Lighting Director
Samuel Barker, Lighting Director
Johnny Bradley, Lighting Director
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Series (One Hour or more)
*WINNER* The Crown (Netflix)
“Aberfan”
Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Martin Childs, Production Designer
Mark Raggett, Art Director
Alison Harvey, Set Decorator
Hollywood (Netflix)
Matthew Flood Ferguson, Production Designer
Mark Robert Taylor, Art Director
Melissa Licht, Set Decorator
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
“It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”
“A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo…”
Amazon Studios
Bill Groom, Production Designer
Neil Prince, Art Director
Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator
Watchmen (HBO)
“An Almost Religious Awe”
HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Kristian Milsted, Production Designer
Jay Pelissier, Art Director
Edward McLoughlin, Set Decorator
Westworld (HBO)
“Parce Domine”
HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Howard Cummings, Production Designer
Jon Carlos, Art Director
Julie Ochipinti, Set Decorator
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
*WINNER* The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
“A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo…”
Amazon Studios Mathew Price, CAS, Production Sound Mixer
Ron Bochar, Re-Recording Mixer
George A. Lara, Foley Mixer
David Boulton, ADR Mixer
Better Call Saul (AMC)
“Bagman”
High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Phillip W. Palmer, CAS, Production Mixer
Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer
Ozark (Netflix)
“All In”
Media Rights Capital
Felipe ‘Flip” Borrero, CAS, Production Mixer
Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer
Phil McGowan, CAS, Scoring Mixer
Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)
“Et In Arcadia Ego: Part 2”
CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Peter J. Devlin, CAS, Production Mixer
Todd M. Grace, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Edward C. Carr III, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Perfitt, Scoring Mixer
Stranger Things (Netflix)
“Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”
Michael Rayle, Production Mixer
Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer William Files, Re-Recording Mixer
Craig Henighan, Re-Recording Mixer
Westworld (HBO)
“Parce Domine”
HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Geoffrey Patterson, Production Mixer
Keith Rogers, Re-Recording Mixer
Benjamin L. Cook, Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama, Limited Series or Movie
*WINNER* The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Ryan Watson, Stunt Coordinator
The Blacklist (NBC)
Davis Entertainment and Universal Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Cort L. Hessler III, Stunt Coordinator
The Rookie (ABC)
ABC Studios
David Rowden Sr., Stunt Coordinator
S.W.A.T. (CBS)
Sony Pictures Television and CBS Television Studios
Charlie Brewer, Stunt Coordinator
Austen Brewer, Stunt Coordinator
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Hiro Koda, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Television Movie
*WINNER* Bad Education (HBO)
HBO Films in association with Automatik, Sight Unseen and Slater Hall Productions
American Son (Netflix)
Simpson Street
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)
A Warner Bros. Television Production
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Sony Pictures Television / High Bridge Productions / Gran Via Productions
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
Universal Television in association with 3 Arts
Entertainment, Little Stranger, Inc. and Bevel Gears
Outstanding Interactive Extension of a Linear Program
*WINNER* Mr. Robot • “Season_4.0 ARG” (USA Network)
Ralph Interactive, 5th Column Games
USA Network
Ralph Interactive
5th Column Games
Roxanne Parades, Producer
Jeff McKibben, Writer
Stranger Things • “Scoops Ahoy: Operation Scoop Snoop” (Netflix)
22Squared, m ss ng p eces, Baskin Robbins
m ss ng p eces
Westworld • “Free Will Is Not Free Interactive Experience” (HBO)
HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad
Robot and Warner Bros. Television
HBO
Kilter Films
Bad Robot
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
*WINNER* Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce
Succession (HBO)
“Tern Haven”
Alexis Bledel as Emily
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
“God Bless The Child”
Cicely Tyson as Ophelia Harkness
How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)
“Stay”
Laverne Cox as Sophia Burset
Orange Is The New Black (Netflix)
“God Bless America”
Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood
Succession (HBO)
“Return”
Phylicia Rashad as Carol Clarke
This Is Us (NBC)
“Flip A Coin”
Outstanding Documentary or Non Fiction Series
*WINNER* The Last Dance (ESPN)
A Mandalay Sports Media Production in association with NBA Entertainment, ESPN Films, Netflix
Jason Hehir, Produced by
Mike Tollin, Executive Producer
Estee Portnoy, Executive Producer
Curtis Polk, Executive Producer
Connor Schell, Executive Producer
Gregg Winik, Executive Producer
Andrew Thompson, Executive Producer
American Masters (PBS)
Thirteen Productions, LLC
Michael Kantor, Executive Producer
Julie Sacks, Series Producer
Junko Tsunashima, Supervising Producer
Jeff Kaufman, Producer
Marcia S. Ross, Producer
Una Jackman, Executive Producer
Suzi Dietz, Executive Producer
Hillary (Hulu)
Propagate
Ben Silverman, Executive Producer
Howard T. Owens, Executive Producer
Nanette Burstein, Executive Producer
Timothy Moran, Producer
Chi-Young Park, Producer
Tal Ben-David, Producer
Isabel San Vargas, Produced by
McMillion$ (HBO)
HBO Documentary Films and Unrealistic Ideas in association with Fun Meter Mark Wahlberg, Executive Producer
Stephen Levinson, Executive Producer
Archie Gips, Executive Producer
James Lee Hernandez, Executive Producer
Brian Lazarte, Executive Producer
Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer
Lisa Heller, Executive Producer
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness (Netflix)
A Goode Films Production in association with Library Films and Article 19 Films
Chris Smith, Executive Producer
Fisher Stevens, Executive Producer
Eric Goode, Executive Producer
Rebecca Chaiklin, Executive Producer