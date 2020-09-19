Screenshot : The Creative Arts Emmy Awards

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards are a marathon, not a sprint—and the producers almost made it to the finish line without a hiccup. Almost.

The highest-profile awards will be handed out Sunday evening during the Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, but Nailed It! host Nicole Byer spent five nights hosting ceremonies for the technical, guest acting, hosting, and voice acting awards (or what Katy Griffin has long called “the Schmemmys”). What’s usually done over two nights in a ballroom was, this year, spread over four one-hour online streams before concluding with a two-hour telecast that aired Saturday night on FXX. Though Byer and all the celebrity presenters pre-taped their bits, the winners still remained a secret until the presenters’ pre-recorded “and the Emmy goes to...” played and someone from Ernst & Young whispered the winner into the director’s ear. (Nominees had the option of sending in a video acceptance speech ahead of time in case they won, though many actors were seemingly superstitious and let the announcer accept the award on their behalf.)

The process went off without a hitch—providing Maya Rudolph two Emmys, one for her Big Mouth voice work and another for guesting as Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live—until a little over halfway through Saturday night’s ceremony. After Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne introduced the nominees for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series.

Jason Bateman, The Outsider (HBO)

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)

James Cromwell, Succession (HBO)

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (Netflix)

Martin Short, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

As had been done successfully for four-and-a-half nights (even when there was a tie for Outstanding Children’s Program), Cannavale and Byrne called for the winner to be announced and a title card revealed the winner, Ron Cephas Jones. But then the announcer chimed in: “Jason Bateman as Terry Maitland, The Outsider, ‘Fish In A Ba...’” The recorded announcement stopped mid-episode title and the shot changed to a bit of Emmys trivia before abruptly cutting to commercial.

When the show returned, a title card informed viewers “an incorrect winner has been announced. We’re fixing it now. Please don’t go away.” (We’re not sure where they thought we were going—this was by far the most exciting thing to happen during the six hours of awards.) Then Cephas Jones’ title card flashed on the screen and footage that seemed to fit with the previous “the Academy accepts this award on their behalf” played in silence before the show continued. A few hours after the telecast, the Academy sent an email of the evening’s winners which verified that Cephas Jones had indeed won.

The rest of the telecast went off without a hitch. but given how much of the Creative Arts Emmys were pre-taped compared to Sunday’s Primetime Emmys, which are going to be almost entirely live, we may be in for a clusterfuck that will either be exciting, cringe-worthy, or both.

Here’s a full list of tonight’s Creative Arts nominees and winners:

Outstanding Animated Program

*WINNER* Rick And Morty (Adult Swim)

“The Vat Of Acid Episode”

Big Mouth (Netflix)

“Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!”

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

“Pig Trouble In Little Tina”

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

“The View From Halfway Down”

The Simpsons (Fox)

“Thanksgiving Of Horror”

Outstanding Casting for Limited Series, Movie or Special

*WINNER* Watchmen (HBO)

HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by

Meagan Lewis, CSA, Location Casting

Mrs. America (FX Networks)

FX Productions

Carmen Cuba, CSA, Casting by

Robin Cook, Location Casting

Normal People (Hulu)

Hulu Originals in association with BBC

Louise Kiely, Casting by

Unbelievable (Netflix)

CBS Television Studios

Laura Rosenthal, CSA, Casting by

Jodi Angst reich, CSA, Casting by

Kate Caldwell, CSA, Casting by

Melissa Kostenbauder, CSA, Casting by

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Studio Airlift and RealFilm

Esther Kling, Casting by

Vicki Thomson, Location Casting

Maria Rölcke, Location Casting

Cornelia Mareth, Location Casting

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

*WINNER* Eddie Murphy as Host

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

“Host: Eddie Murphy”

Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

“It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”

Fred Willard as Frank Dunphy

Modern Family (ABC)

“Legacy”

Dev Patel as Joshua

Modern Love (Amazon Prime Video)

“When Cupid Is A Prying Journalist”

Adam Driver as Host

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

“Host: Adam Driver”

Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

“SNL At Home #2”

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

*WINNER* The Cave (National Geographic)

A Danish Documentary Production in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Films

Kirstine Barfod, Produced by

Sigrid Dyekjær, Produced by

Chasing The Moon (American Experience) (PBS)

A Robert Stone Production

Robert Stone, Produced by

Susan Bellows, Senior Producer

Mark Samels, Executive Producer

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements (HBO)

HBO Documentary Films and Vermilion Films

Tahria Sheather, Produced by

Irene Taylor Brodsky, Produced by

Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer

Lisa Heller, Executive Producer

One Child Nation (PBS)

A Next Generation Production, LLC, Independent Television Service, WDR/ARTE, Motto Pictures and Pumpernickel Films co-production in association with Chicago Media Project, BBC Storyville, Chicken & Egg Pictures, SVT, EO, DR, and VGTV

Nanfu Wang, Produced by

Jialing Zhang, Produced by

Sally Jo Fifer, Executive Producer

Lois Vossen, Executive Producer

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

*WINNER* RuPaul, Host

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Amy Poehler, Co-Host

Nick Offerman, Co-Host

Making It (NBC)

Nicole Byer, Host

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Bobby Berk, Host

Karamo Brown, Host

Tan France, Host

Antoni Porowski, Host

Jonathan Van Ness, Host

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Barbara Corcoran, Host

Mark Cuban, Host

Lori Greiner, Host

Daymond John, Host

Robert Herjavec, Host

Kevin O’Leary, Host

Shark Tank (ABC)

Padma Lakshmi, Co-Host

Tom Colicchio, Co-Host

Top Chef (Bravo)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

*WINNER* Watchmen (HBO)

“This Extraordinary Being”

HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Brad North, Supervising Sound Editor

Harry Cohen, Sound Designer

Jordan Wilby, Sound Effects Editor

Tiffany S. Griffith, Dialogue Editor

Antony Zeller, Foley Editor

A.J. Shapiro, Foley Editor

Sally Boldt, Music Editor

Zane Bruce, Foley Artist

Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX Networks)

“Camp Redwood”

Twentieth Century Fox Television

Gary Megregian, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor

Timothy A. Cleveland, Sound Effects Editor

Naaman Haynes, Dialogue Editor

Patrick Hogan, Dialogue Editors

Sam Munoz, Foley Editor

David Klotz, Music Editor

Noel Vought, Foley Artist

Catherine The Great (HBO)

“Episode Four”

HBO Miniseries in association with Sky and New Pictures/Origin Pictures

Jim Goddard, Sound Supervisor

Craig Butters, Sound Designer

Duncan Price, Dialogue Editor

Matthew Mewett, ADR Editor

Andrew Glen, Music Editor

Anna Wright, Foley Artist

Catherine Thomas, Foley Artist

Devs (FX Networks)

“Episode 3”

FX Productions

Glenn Freemantle, Sound Designer and Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Ben Barker, Sound Designer and Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Gillian Dodders, Dialogue Editor

James Wichall, Dialogue Editor

Danny Freemantle, Sound Effects Editor

Robert Malone, Sound Effects Editor

Dayo James, Sound Effects Editor

Nicholas Freemantle, Sound Effects Editor

Lily Blazewicz, Foley Editor

Emilie O’Connor, ADR Editor

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Sony Pictures Television / High Bridge Productions / Gran Via Productions

Nick Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Todd Toon, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Kathryn Madsen, ADR Editor

Jane Boegel, Dialogue Editor

Luke Gibleon, Sound Effects Editor

Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor

Bryant J. Fuhrmann, Music Editor

Jeff Cranford, Foley Editor

Gregg Barbanell, Foley Artist

Alex Ullrich, Foley Artist

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

*WINNER* Euphoria (HBO)

“And Salt The Earth Behind You”

HBO Entertainment in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions

Doniella Davy, Department Head Makeup Artist

Kirsten Sage Coleman, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

Tara Lang Shah, Makeup Artist

Big Little Lies (HBO)

“She Knows”

HBO Entertainment in association with Blossom Films, Hello Sunshine, David E. Kelley Productions and crazyrose Productions Michelle Radow, Department Head Makeup Artist

Erin Rosenmann, Key Makeup Artist

Karen Rent rop, Makeup Artist

Molly R. Stern, Personal Makeup Artist

Angela Levin, Personal Makeup Artist

Simone Almekias-Siegl, Personal Makeup Artist

Miho Suzuki, Personal Makeup Artist

Claudia Humburg, Personal Makeup Artist

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

“Mayday”

MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Burton LeBlanc, Department Head Makeup Artist

Alastair Muir, Key Makeup Artist

Ozark (Netflix)

“In Case Of Emergency”

Media Rights Capital

Tracy Ewell, Department Head Makeup Artist

Jillian Erickson, Key Makeup Artist

Jack Lazzaro, Key Makeup Artist

The Politician (Netflix)

“The Assassination Of Payton Hobart”

A Fox21 Television Studios Production

Autumn Butler, Department Head Makeup Artist

Caitlin Martini Emery, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

Debra Schrey, Makeup Artist

Emma Burton, Makeup Artist

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

“Happy Ending”

Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

Candice Ornstein, Key Makeup Artist

Lucky Bromhead, Personal Makeup Artist

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

*WINNER* Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

“Happy Ending”

Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

Debra Hanson, Costume Designer

Darci Cheyne, Assistant Costume Designer

Black-ish (ABC)

“Hair Day”

ABC Studios

Michelle R. Cole, Costume Designer

Euphoria (HBO)

“The Next Episode”

HBO Entertainment in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions

Heidi Bivens, Costume Designer

Danielle Baker, Costume Supervisor

Katina Danabassis, Assistant Costume Designer

Grace And Frankie (Netflix)

“The Tank”

Skydance Productions

Allyson B. Fanger, Costume Designer

Kristine Haag, Assistant Costume Designer

Lori DeLapp, Costume Supervisor

Killing Eve (BBC America)

“Are You From Pinner?”

Sid Gentle Films Ltd.

Sam Perry, Costume Designer

Katie Broome, Costume Supervisor

Justin Selway, Assistant Costume Designer

The Politician (Netflix)

“Pilot”

A Fox21 Television Studios Production

Lou Eyrich, Supervising Costume Designer

Claire Parkinson, Costume Designer

Lily Parkinson, Assistant Costume Designer

Nora Pederson, Costume Supervisor

Unorthodox (Netflix)

“Part 2”

Studio Airlift and RealFilm

Justine Seymour, Costume Designer

Simone Kreska, Costume Supervisor

Barbara Schramm, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

*WINNER* Hollywood (Netflix)

“A Hollywood Ending”

Michelle Ceglia, Department Head Hairstylist

Barry Lee Moe, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

George Guzman, Hairstylist

Michele Arvizo, Hairstylist

Maria Elena Pantoja, Hairstylist

The Crown (Netflix)

“Cri De Coeur”

Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Cate Hall, Department Head Hairstylist

Louise Coles, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Sarah Nuth, Hairstylist

Suzanne David, Hairstylist

Emilie Yong, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Cat riona Johnstone, Hairstylist

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

“A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo…”

Amazon Studios

Kimberley Spiteri, Department Head Hairstylist

Michael S. Ward, Key Hairstylist

Tijen Osman, Additional Hairstylist

Pose (FX Networks)

“Worth It”

Fox21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist

Timothy Harvey, Key Hairstylist

Sabana Majeed, Hairstylist

Liliana Meyrick, Hairstylist

Lisa Thomas, Hairstylist

Greg Bazemore, Hairstylist

Jessie Mojica, Hairstylist

Charlene Belmond, Hairstylist

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

“Stardust City Rag”

CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Maxine Morris, Department Head Hairstylist

Maria Sandoval, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Wendy Southard, Key Hairstylist

Sallie Nicole Ciganovich, Additional Hairstylist

Ashleigh Childers, Hairstylist

Yesim Osman, Hairstylist

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

*WINNER* Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (PBS)

WETA Washington, D.C., The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Done + Dusted

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

Irwin Entertainment

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)

Embassy Row

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)

3 Arts Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)

Push It Productions

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

*WINNER* The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

“Chapter 8: Redemption”

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ludwig Göransson, Composer

The Crown (Netflix)

“Aberfan”

Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Martin Phipps, Composer

Euphoria (HBO)

“Bonnie And Clyde”

HBO Entertainment in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions

Labrinth, Composer

Ozark (Netflix)

“All In”

Media Rights Capital

Danny Bensi, Composer

Saunder Jurriaans, Composer

Succession (HBO)

“This Is Not For Tears”

HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Nicholas Britell, Music by

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

*WINNER* So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: I’ll Be Seeing You, Mambo Italiano, The Girl From Ipanema (FOX)

dick clark productions, LLC and 19 Entertainment

Al Blackstone, Choreographer

The Oscars • Routine: Come Alive (Opening Sequence) (ABC)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Jemel McWilliams, Choreographer

Savage X Fenty Show • Routines: Statues, Benches, Window (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Studios

Parris Goebel, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: Enough Is Enough, Sign Of The Times (FOX)

dick clark productions, LLC and 19 Entertainment

Travis Wall, Choreographer

World Of Dance • Routines: Dos Jueyes, El Ray Timbal (NBC)

Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance

Jefferson Benjumea, Choreographer

Adrianita Avila, Choreographer

Outstanding Main Title Design

*WINNER* Godfather Of Harlem (EPIX)

ABC Signature Studios Mason Nicoll, Creative Director/Editor

Peter Pak, Designer/Lead Animator/Art Director

Giovana Pham, Designer

Cisco Torres, Animator

Abstract: The Art Of Design (Netflix)

A RadicalMedia Production in association with Tremolo Productions & Godfrey Dadich Partners

Allie Fisher, Creative Director

Anthony Zazzi, Animator

Brian Oakes, Director

Carnival Row (Amazon Prime Video)

Legendary Pictures TV and Amazon Studios

Lisa Bolan, Creative Director

Henry DeLeon, Art Director

Mert Kizilay, Art Director

Kaya Thomas, Designer

Yongsub Song, Animator/Compositor

Alex Silver, Animator

The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

Media Res

Angus Wall, Creative Director

Hazel Baird, Creative Director

Emanuele Marani, Lead Designer

EJ Kang, Lead Animator

Peter Murphy, Animator

Erik Righetti, Animator

The Politician (Netflix)

A Fox21 Television Studios Production

Heidi Berg, Creative Director

Felix Soletic, Creative Director

Carlo Sa, Lead Designer

Yongsub Song, Lead Animator

Joe Paniagua, 3D Artist

Rachel Fowler, Editor

Watchmen (HBO)

HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Paul Mitchell, Creative Director

Olga Midlenko, Art Director

Maciek Sokalski, Lead Compositor

Gabe Perez, Animator

Benjamin Woodlock, Designer

Westworld (HBO)

HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Patrick Clair, Creative Director

Pinar Yanadarg Delul, Creative Director

Raoul Marks, Lead Animator and Compositor

Lance Slaton, Designer

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

*WINNER* Maya Rudolph as Senator Kamala Harris

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

“Host: Eddie Murphy”

Angela Bassett as Mo

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

“Angela Bassett Is The Baddest B***h”

Maya Rudolph as The Judge

The Good Place (NBC)

“You’ve Changed, Man”

Wanda Sykes as Moms Mabley

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

“A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo…”

Bette Midler as Hadassah Gold

The Politician (Netflix)

“Vienna”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Host

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

“Host: Phoebe Waller-Bridge”

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

*WINNER* Cheer (Netflix)

One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar

Greg Whiteley, Executive Producer

Andrew Fried, Executive Producer

Dane Lillegard, Executive Producer

Jasper Thomlinson, Executive Producer

Bert Hamelinck, Executive Producer

Adam Leibowitz, Supervising Producer

Arielle Kilker, Producer

Chelsea Yarnell, Producer

Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break And Pasta Night (Food Network)

It’s So Easy Productions and Big Fish Entertainment

Amy Schumer, Executive Producer

Chris Fischer, Executive Producer

Dan Cesareo, Executive Producer

Lucilla D’Agostino, Executive Producer

Jordana Starr, Executive Producer

Faith Gaskins, Executive Producer

Lisa Koehler, Co-Executive Producer

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (Netflix)

Lionsgate Television, Hartbeat Productions, Magical Elves Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Kevin Hart, Executive Producer

Dave Becky, Executive Producer

Angus Wall, Executive Producer

Russell Heldt, Executive Producer

Casey Kriley, Executive Producer

Alexandra Marks, Executive Producer

Rich Eckersley, Co-Executive Producer

Allison Klein, Supervising Producer

Kent Kubena, Producer

Terry Leonard, Producer

Jennifer Sofio Hall, Producer

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

World of Wonder Productions

Tim Palazzola, Executive Producer

Randy Barbato, Executive Producer

Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer

Tom Campbell, Executive Producer

RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer

Steven Corfe, Executive Producer

Camilo Valdes, Executive Producer

Mandy Salangsang, Executive Producer

Kenneth Leslie, Co-Executive Producer

Adam Bronstein, Supervising Producer

Thairin Smothers, Senior Producer

Jen Passovoy, Producer

We’re Here (HBO)

HBO Entertainment in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC

Stephen Warren, Executive Producer

Johnnie Ingram, Executive Producer

Eli Holzman, Executive Producer

Aaron Saidman, Executive Producer

Peter LoGreco, Executive Producer

Erin Haglund, Co-Executive Producer

Sabrina Mar, Co-Executive Producer

Outstanding Children’s Program

*WINNER (TIE)* Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance (Netflix)

The Jim Henson Company

Lisa Henson, Executive Producer

Halle Stanford, Executive Producer

Louis Leterrier, Executive Producer

Jeffrey Addiss, Co-Executive Producer

Will Matthews, Co-Executive Producer

Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Co-Executive Producer

Blanca Lista, Co-Executive Producer

Ritamarie Peruggi, Produced by

*WINNER (TIE)* We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (HBO)

HBO Documentary Films in association with Know Wonder

Mahershala Ali, Executive Producer

Amatus Karim Ali, Executive Producer

Mimi Valdés, Executive Producer

Julie Anderson, Executive Producer

Amy Schatz, Produced by

Diane Kolyer, Produced by

Star Wars Resistance (Disney Channel)

Lucasfilm Animation Ltd.

Brandon Auman, Executive Producer

Athena Yvette Portillo, Executive Producer

Dave Filoni, Executive Producer

Justin Ridge, Executive Producer

Sareana Sun, Executive Producer

Shuzo John Shiota, Executive Producer

Daisy Fang, Producer

Jack Liang, Producer

Outstanding Commercial

*WINNER* Back-to-School Essentials – Sandy Hook Promise

SMUGGLER, Production Company

BBDO New York, Ad Agency

Before Alexa – Amazon

Somesuch x Revolver/Will O’Rourke, Production Company

Droga5 London, Ad Agency

Bounce – Apple AirPods

Pulse Films, Production Company

TBWA Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency

Groundhog Day – Jeep (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles|FCA)

O Positive, Production Company

Highdive Advertising, Ad Agency

The Look – P&G

Stink Films, Production Company

Saturday Morning, Ad Agency

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single Camera Series (One Hour)

*WINNER* The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

“It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”

Amazon Studios

M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography

The Crown (Netflix)

“Aberfan”

Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography

Mindhunter (Netflix)

“Episode 6”

Erik Messerschmidt, Director of Photography

Ozark (Netflix)

“Boss Fight”

Media Rights Capital

Armando Salas, ASC, Director of Photography

Ozark (Netflix)

“Civil Union”

Media Rights Capital

Ben Kutchins, Director of Photography

Tales From The Loop (Amazon Prime Video)

“Loop”

Fox21 Television Studios and Amazon Studios

Jeff Cronenweth, ASC, Director of Photography

Westworld (HBO)

“Parce Domine”

HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Paul Cameron, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

*WINNER* Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

Stan Lathan, Directed by

62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)

AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

Louis J. Horvitz, Directed by

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” and “Good Times” (ABC)

Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street

Pamela Fryman, Directed by

Andy Fisher, Directed by

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (FOX)

NFL Network

Hamish Hamilton, Directed by

73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

White Cherry Entertainment

Glenn Weiss, Directed by

Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

*WINNER* Insecure (HBO)

“Lowkey Trying”

HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts

Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment

Nena Erb, ACE, Editor

Lynarion Hubbard, Additional Editor

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

“Elizabeth, Margaret And Larry”

HBO Entertainment

Steve Rasch, ACE, Editor

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

“A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo…”

Amazon Studios

Kate Sanford, ACE, Editor

Tim Streeto, ACE, Editor

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

“Happy Ending”

Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

Trevor Ambrose, Editor

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

“Start Spreading The News”

Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

Paul Winestock, CCE, Editor

What We Do In The Shadows (FX Networks)

“Resurrection”

FX Productions

Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Editor

Dane McMaster, Editor

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

*WINNER* Ron Cephas Jones as William Hill

This Is Us (NBC)

“After The Fire”

Andrew Scott as Chris Gillhaney

Black Mirror (Netflix)

“Smithereens”

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

“Chapter 8: Redemption”

Martin Short as Dick Lundy

The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

“Chaos Is The New Cocaine”

Jason Bateman as Terry Maitland

The Outsider (HBO)

“Fish In A Barrel”

James Cromwell as Ewan Roy

Succession (HBO)

“Dundee”

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

*WINNER* Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

Dave Chappelle, Written by

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

Irwin Entertainment

Hannah Gadsby, Written by

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)

3 Arts Entertainment

John Mulaney, Written by

Marika Sawyer, Written by

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)

Jax Media

Patton Oswalt, Written by

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)

Irwin Entertainment

Seth Meyers, Written by

Outstanding Lighting Design and Direction for a Variety Series

*WINNER* Saturday Night Live (NBC)

“Host: John Mulaney”

SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Geoffrey Amoral, Lighting Director

Richard McGuinness, Lighting Director William McGuinness, Lighting Director

Tim Stasse, Lighting Director

Trevor Brown, Lighting Director

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

“Live Results Finale”

FremantleMedia North America, Inc. and Syco Entertainment

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer

Michael Berger, Lighting Director

William Gossett, Lighting Director

Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director

Matt Benson, Lighting Director

Scott Chmielewski, Lighting Director

Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live in Brooklyn – Jason Alexander, Tracy Morgan, John Krasinski, Paul Shaffer, And Music From Kanye West”

ABC Studios in association with Kimmelot

Christian Hibbard, Lighting Designer

Bill Peets, Lighting Director

Kille Knobel, Lighting Director

James Worman, Lighting Director

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)

“Finale”

dick clark productions, LLC and 19 Entertainment

Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer

Matt Firestone, Lighting Director

Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director

Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director

Pete Radice, Lighting Director

The Voice (NBC)

“Live Finale”

MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer

Daniel Boland, Lighting Director

Craig Housenick, Lighting Director

Samuel Barker, Lighting Director

Johnny Bradley, Lighting Director

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Series (One Hour or more)

*WINNER* The Crown (Netflix)

“Aberfan”

Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Martin Childs, Production Designer

Mark Raggett, Art Director

Alison Harvey, Set Decorator

Hollywood (Netflix)

Matthew Flood Ferguson, Production Designer

Mark Robert Taylor, Art Director

Melissa Licht, Set Decorator

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

“It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”

“A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo…”

Amazon Studios

Bill Groom, Production Designer

Neil Prince, Art Director

Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator

Watchmen (HBO)

“An Almost Religious Awe”

HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Kristian Milsted, Production Designer

Jay Pelissier, Art Director

Edward McLoughlin, Set Decorator

Westworld (HBO)

“Parce Domine”

HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Howard Cummings, Production Designer

Jon Carlos, Art Director

Julie Ochipinti, Set Decorator

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

*WINNER* The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

“A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo…”

Amazon Studios Mathew Price, CAS, Production Sound Mixer

Ron Bochar, Re-Recording Mixer

George A. Lara, Foley Mixer

David Boulton, ADR Mixer

Better Call Saul (AMC)

“Bagman”

High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Phillip W. Palmer, CAS, Production Mixer

Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer

Ozark (Netflix)

“All In”

Media Rights Capital

Felipe ‘Flip” Borrero, CAS, Production Mixer

Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer

Phil McGowan, CAS, Scoring Mixer

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

“Et In Arcadia Ego: Part 2”

CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Peter J. Devlin, CAS, Production Mixer

Todd M. Grace, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Edward C. Carr III, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Perfitt, Scoring Mixer

Stranger Things (Netflix)

“Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”

Michael Rayle, Production Mixer

Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer William Files, Re-Recording Mixer

Craig Henighan, Re-Recording Mixer

Westworld (HBO)

“Parce Domine”

HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Geoffrey Patterson, Production Mixer

Keith Rogers, Re-Recording Mixer

Benjamin L. Cook, Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama, Limited Series or Movie

*WINNER* The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ryan Watson, Stunt Coordinator

The Blacklist (NBC)

Davis Entertainment and Universal Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Cort L. Hessler III, Stunt Coordinator

The Rookie (ABC)

ABC Studios

David Rowden Sr., Stunt Coordinator

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Sony Pictures Television and CBS Television Studios

Charlie Brewer, Stunt Coordinator

Austen Brewer, Stunt Coordinator

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Hiro Koda, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Television Movie

*WINNER* Bad Education (HBO)

HBO Films in association with Automatik, Sight Unseen and Slater Hall Productions

American Son (Netflix)

Simpson Street

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)

A Warner Bros. Television Production

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Sony Pictures Television / High Bridge Productions / Gran Via Productions

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)

Universal Television in association with 3 Arts

Entertainment, Little Stranger, Inc. and Bevel Gears

Outstanding Interactive Extension of a Linear Program

*WINNER* Mr. Robot • “Season_4.0 ARG” (USA Network)

Ralph Interactive, 5th Column Games

USA Network

Ralph Interactive

5th Column Games

Roxanne Parades, Producer

Jeff McKibben, Writer

Stranger Things • “Scoops Ahoy: Operation Scoop Snoop” (Netflix)

22Squared, m ss ng p eces, Baskin Robbins

m ss ng p eces

Westworld • “Free Will Is Not Free Interactive Experience” (HBO)

HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad

Robot and Warner Bros. Television

HBO

Kilter Films

Bad Robot

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

*WINNER* Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce

Succession (HBO)

“Tern Haven”

Alexis Bledel as Emily

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

“God Bless The Child”

Cicely Tyson as Ophelia Harkness

How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)

“Stay”

Laverne Cox as Sophia Burset

Orange Is The New Black (Netflix)

“God Bless America”

Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood

Succession (HBO)

“Return”

Phylicia Rashad as Carol Clarke

This Is Us (NBC)

“Flip A Coin”

Outstanding Documentary or Non Fiction Series

*WINNER* The Last Dance (ESPN)

A Mandalay Sports Media Production in association with NBA Entertainment, ESPN Films, Netflix

Jason Hehir, Produced by

Mike Tollin, Executive Producer

Estee Portnoy, Executive Producer

Curtis Polk, Executive Producer

Connor Schell, Executive Producer

Gregg Winik, Executive Producer

Andrew Thompson, Executive Producer

American Masters (PBS)

Thirteen Productions, LLC

Michael Kantor, Executive Producer

Julie Sacks, Series Producer

Junko Tsunashima, Supervising Producer

Jeff Kaufman, Producer

Marcia S. Ross, Producer

Una Jackman, Executive Producer

Suzi Dietz, Executive Producer

Hillary (Hulu)

Propagate

Ben Silverman, Executive Producer

Howard T. Owens, Executive Producer

Nanette Burstein, Executive Producer

Timothy Moran, Producer

Chi-Young Park, Producer

Tal Ben-David, Producer

Isabel San Vargas, Produced by

McMillion$ (HBO)

HBO Documentary Films and Unrealistic Ideas in association with Fun Meter Mark Wahlberg, Executive Producer

Stephen Levinson, Executive Producer

Archie Gips, Executive Producer

James Lee Hernandez, Executive Producer

Brian Lazarte, Executive Producer

Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer

Lisa Heller, Executive Producer

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness (Netflix)

A Goode Films Production in association with Library Films and Article 19 Films

Chris Smith, Executive Producer

Fisher Stevens, Executive Producer

Eric Goode, Executive Producer

Rebecca Chaiklin, Executive Producer