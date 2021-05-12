The Ellen Degeneres Show will end with its next season

Ellen DeGeneres Screenshot : EllenTube

Here’s some bad news for the few remaining loyal viewers who still somehow care about The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Ellen DeGeneres finally read the room and is ending her long-running talk show. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the show’s upcoming season will be its last. According to THR, DeGeneres told her staff the news on Tuesday, May 11. She’ll also have a chat with Oprah Winfrey to officially disclose the details of her decision on Ellen’s May 13 episode.



DeGeneres gave a statement to THR, saying “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged—and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.” This news come after a BuzzFeed News exposé where employees alleged “racism, fear, and intimidation” going on behind the scenes. Ellen lost over a million viewers after the exposé went viral.

The talk show host also spoke to The New York Times in 2018 about being encouraged by her spouse Portia de Rossi to move on from the show, though her brother and Warner Bros. executives urged her to not cancel it. Now everyone who goes viral will have to find another talk show for their aspirational interview wishlist.

