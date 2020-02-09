The earliest Oscars ever are here

You’re goddamn right Regina King has an Oscar. Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, February 9. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards (ABC, 8 p.m.): The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ decision to forgo the typical late-February to mid-March airdate for the Oscars has left many Academy members—and us, if we’re being honest—scrambling. But we fought through the initial shock of seeing “February 9 - Oscars” on our events calendar, and came out the other side ready.

Advertisement

We’ve covered the nominations, discussed snubs, interviewed two celebrated nominees, filmed a handful of Oscars-specific Film Clubs, and laid out our predictions. All that’s left to do now is watch it all unfold. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. Eastern, but keeping with the “really fucking early” theme, ABC’s red carpet coverage begins at 1.

If you plan to watch the ceremony tonight, join us as we liveblog the night’s events. Our film team—A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife—will be providing insightful commentary throughout the night, while everyone else will be getting drunk and shit-posting Joker.

Regular coverage

Homeland (Showtime, 9 p.m., eighth and final season premiere)

Doctor Who (BBC America, 8 p.m.)

The Outsider (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Avenue 5 (HBO, 10 p.m.)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO, 10:30 p.m.)

Advertisement

Wild card

Power (Starz, 8 p.m., series finale): Although Starz’s most-watched show comes to an end tonight, the Power cinematic universe is just beginning. Executive producers Courtney Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson have already announced two spin-offs—Power Book II: Ghost, starring Mary J. Blige and Method Man, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan—with at least one more on the way.