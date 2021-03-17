The Drew Barrymore Show to remain TV's weirdest talk show for another season

Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris/”Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

It’s been six months since The Drew Barrymore Show came barging into our pandemic-constrained lives, bringing with it the raw, semi-deranged energy of a massive movie star making small talk with children and meditating on the life-giving power of removing stains. With a full season of the show now under her belt, Barrymore remains one of the most authen tically unpredictable talk show hosts we’ve ever seen, regularly engaging in a sort of love-hate relationship with her teleprompter, and telling jokes with the cadence of someone who has only ever heard one described—and yet still irresistibly, magnetically charismatic and compelling to watch because, well: She’s Drew Barrymore.

And will continue to be, as Deadline reports that The Drew Barrymore Show has now been formally renewed for its second season. The syndicated series is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures, with company president Steve LoCascio noting that “ The show truly embodies Drew’s spirit,” which, yeah, no shit, dude. While the series has moved to limit the sheer strangeness that happens when Barrymore is left alone to talk to the camera—most notably by giving her a co-host for the regular Drew’s News sequences, in the form of Ross Mathews—it still regularly features doses of pure, rambly, clearly improvised Drew.

And, honestly, thank god for that. The Drew Barrymore Show might regularly leverage Barrymore’s incredibly dense Rolodex to draw in viewers, trotting out cameos from her old pals Steven Spielberg, Dave Letterman, Hoda Kotb, Jimmy Fallon, and more seemingly at random. But it’s Barrymore’s Weird Wine Mom Energy that defines the show , and makes it worth occasionally checking in on, just to see how she’ll react to news about a weird new bird or whatever.