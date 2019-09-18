Photo: Kurt Iswarienko (FX)

Top pick

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX, 10 p.m.): Grab your brewskis, kids, and prepare to enter Camp Redwood.

As has been the case for the last several seasons, there’s not much we know about this season of American Horror Story, save the cast—Billie Lourd, Emma Roberts, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, John Carroll Lynch, Gus Kenworthy, and Matthew Morrison, among others—and the general vibe. We’ll learn more tonight, but if nothing else, it’s safe to bet that the soundtrack will probably be pretty great. One more guarantee amid all this uncertainty: Molly Horan will recap the bloodshed and shenanigans.

Regular coverage

Wild card

Pearson (USA, 10 p.m., first-season finale): It’s the end of year one for Pearson (and, as there’s no word yet on a second season, it’s also potentially the end of the show), so why not check back in with Gina Torres and company?

Intrigue! Bullets! Some jazzy suspense music! And Gina Torres in some excellent suits! Sounds like a good Wednesday.