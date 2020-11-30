Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
What's On Tonight

The Disney Holiday Singalong ushers in the holidays

salonigajjar
Saloni Gajjar
Filed to:What's On Tonight
Ubiquitous Disney Holiday Singalong host Ryan Seacrest
Photo: ABC

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, November 30. All times are Eastern.

Top Pick

The Disney Holiday Singalong (ABC, 8 p.m.): The last day of November is as good a time as any to immerse ourselves in the holiday spirit. Disney is again here to offer a solid nudge with this third annual singalong. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, this year’s performance lineup includes Katy Perry, BTS, Chloe x Halle, and Michael Bublé among others. Disney’s Broadway casts of Lion King, Aladdin, and North American Touring companies of Frozen will also join in. The musical event will include animated on-screen lyrics for some casual Monday night festive karaoke to get you in the mood for the upcoming festive month.

Regular Coverage

His Dark Materials (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Wild Cards

Filthy Rich (Fox, 9 p.m., series finale): This Kim Cattrall-led drama—dubbed by Gwen Ihnat as a “confused, soapy mess” in her pre-air review—wraps up its one and only season tonight with “1 Corinthians 3:13,” in which the Monreaux family deals with an explosive secret.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10 p.m., winter finale): With its sixth episode “Fault,” the medical drama takes a midseason break as Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) questions his decisions to give autonomy to his new batch of interns.

