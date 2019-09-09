Photo: Paul Schiraldi (HBO)

The Deuce (HBO, 9 p.m., third and final season premiere): David Simon’s deep dive into the “Golden Age of porn” returns for its third and final season tonight. The series time-jumps to 1985, smack dab in the middle of the porn industry’s transition from film to video, the AIDS epidemic in America, and New York City’s aggressive crack down on commercial sex in Midtown. Look out for Noel Murray’s recaps all season long.

The Terror: Infamy (AMC, 9 p.m.)

Lodge 49 (AMC, 10:01 p.m.)

DuckTales (Disney, 3 p.m.)

Monday Night Football (ESPN, 7:10 p.m., 50th season premiere): The NFL season is here, if you’re into that sort of thing, and Monday Night Football is celebrating the start of its 50th anniversary season with a doubleheader. The Houston Texans face off against the New Orleans Saints, followed by a divisional matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland (soon-to-be Las Vegas) Raiders.