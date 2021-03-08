Killer Camp Photo : The CW

Today, The CW announced that it’s developing U.S. remakes of two British TV shows, Would I Lie To You? and Killer Camp, with the network also picking up the rights to two seasons of the original Would I Lie To You? to help introduce American viewers to the show (and to the dry subtleties of British humor, which relies more on withering glances than American humor and its emphasis on football injuries).

If you can’t wait for that, though, here’s a primer on both shows: The original Would I Lie To You? is hosted by Rob Brydon (of Gavin & Stacy) and features teams of celebrity guests telling wacky stories while another team of celebrity guests tries to determine whether or not the story is true. Like a lot of British TV shows, it’s really just an excuse for funny people to be funny alongside some questionably relevant framing (kind of like every podcast). The press release doesn’t say who will host the American version or what sort of funny person will appear on it, but The CW will surely announce that information at some point.

As for Killer Camp, it’s sort of like Survivor but people get murdered instead of being voted out, and the contestants are trying to find out which one of them is the murderer rather than just trying to survive (they are also trying to survive, though). The CW already aired some of the British version over this past summer, but this new American version of the show will include both American and British contestants in a show of intercontinental unity. Like Would I Lie To You?, we don’t know when this will air.

Hopefully these two shows go better than The CW’s brief foray with the excellent British import Taskmaster went this summer. It only lasted a couple of episodes before being pulled from the schedule and dumped on the somewhat shaky CW app, but the network will presumably have more of an incentive to continue airing these since it’s actually the one making them.