Ask any royal watcher, and they’ll tell you that Prince Charles has a slight stoop. He slouches through public appearances, hands in pockets, as if he’s been beaten down by the weight of his role in history. It’s an affect that hasn’t gone unnoticed by The Crown’s Charles, Josh O’Connor, and something that he talks about with The A.V. Club for the video above.

We also chat with the show’s new Lady Di, Emma Corrin, on Diana Spencer’s famously shy gaze and accompanying head tilt.