There’s a reason music industry titans Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige, and Queen Latifah all signed on to executive producer a biopic about gospel group The Clark Sisters: They’re your favorite singer’s favorite singers. The new Lifetime movie The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel provides a deeper look at the musical career of the highly influential and undersung (but never out-sung) sister act who rose to prominence under the guidance of their ambitious mother. The biopic boasts an impressive cast, including actors/singers Christina Bell, Angela Birchett, Sheléa Frazier, Raven Goodwin, and Kierra Sheard who portrays her own mother Karen Clark. At this past January’s TCA winter press tour, we sat down with the quintet of performers, as well as e xecutive p roducer Holly Carter to talk about the legacy of The Clark Sisters and the impact their music has made on all of their lives. The cast also spoke about the spiritually healing catharsis of stepping into their heroes’ shoes and singing their music.

