Imagine being trapped in your apartment and forced to communicate with others solely via faceless food deliveries and social media updates. Wild, right? At least, it was in January, when The Circle dropped on Netflix, enchanting a nation of crafty catfishing fans. Now, with a second season on the horizon, the show is in the process of casting, something that could be challenging given both the global pandemic and the contestants already really knowing what they’re in for. The A.V. Club talked to The Circle’s host, Michelle Buteau, about what she knows about the show’s casting process, and how she changed her social media presence after appearing on the show.

