VideoInterview2020

The Circle's Michelle Buteau on what she knows about the show's next season

Marah Eakin
Filed to:The Circle
The CircleMichelle ButeauNetflixAlmost Love
Imagine being trapped in your apartment and forced to communicate with others solely via faceless food deliveries and social media updates. Wild, right? At least, it was in January, when The Circle dropped on Netflix, enchanting a nation of crafty catfishing fans. Now, with a second season on the horizon, the show is in the process of casting, something that could be challenging given both the global pandemic and the contestants already really knowing what they’re in for. The A.V. Club talked to The Circle’s host, Michelle Buteau, about what she knows about the show’s casting process, and how she changed her social media presence after appearing on the show.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

