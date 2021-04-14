Jack Atkins, not to be confused with Cousin Greg Screenshot : Netflix

Welcome to another season of The Circle! We’ve only seen the first four episodes, but this second season’s already starting off with plenty of catfishes. 32-year-old Deleesa is catfishing as husband Trevor, pretending to be a single dad to gain sympathy from players; Lee, the most senior contestant of The Circle, is pretending to be River, a 24-year old waiter/student whose backstory is that he was recently cheated on; and then there’s Jack, a 20-year old college student who is tricking people into believing he’s Emily, a blonde sorority girl who loves rosé.



Advertisement

But here’s the thing about Jack: the guy’s a dead-ringer for Nicholas Braun from Succession. It doesn’t help that he shares Cousin Greg’s doofy-yet-endearing personality, which makes easy to imagine that it’s the Succession character who’s fumbling while trying to make himself sound believable as he paces around his Barbie Dream Apartment and tries to pacify drama within the girls’ group chat. Clearly, we’re not the only ones who noticed a resemblance. Since season two of The Circle dropped, there have been plenty of tweets referring to Jack as “Cousin Greg.” Jack seems to be doing pretty okay so far as Emily, but it would’ve been a no brainer to have Jack catfish as the Succession actor instead—that is, if Braun had given Netflix the OK. After all, this season we have Chloe from Too Hot To Handle and Lance Bass’ personal assistant Lisa, weirdly catfishing as her boss.

In order to really nail his role as party girl Emily, Jack binge-watched chick flicks and Selling Sunset (girls love that show, right?). And while Cousin Greg is somehow not fully corrupted (yet), Jack says he’s prepared to be the villain of this season. He’s willing to use master manipulation to win. Netflix is releasing a new batch of episodes every Wednesday, so we’ll soon get to see if Jack’s tactic of playing as his friend work or if he would’ve been better off flirting with the women on the show while pretending to be a TV star.