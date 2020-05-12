Like Bong Joon Ho’s Snowpiercer, the cast of TNT’s new sci-fi drama boasts a strong, eclectic ensemble cast, including Hamilton’s Daveed Diggs, The Americans’ Alison Wright, and Frances Ha’s Mickey Sumner. Inspired by Bong’s cult- favorite film— and the French graphic novel that inspired him— the series charts a new path forward with an original set of characters who find themselves at odds and at different ends of the titular train. This past January at the Television Critic’s Association winter press tour we sat down with Diggs, Wright, and Sumner to talk about the ambitious production, dishing on their favorite train car sets and revealing which of them had their characters re-worked after production had begun. And, because late January was at the height of Bong Joon-ho mania (just before his historic wins at the Oscars), the trio told us why they’ve all loved the unforgettable style and themes of the auteur’s filmography.

The Snowpiercer TV series premieres Sunday, May 17 on TNT.