After narrowly avoiding the apocalypse at the end of The Umbrella Academy’s first season, the Hargreeves siblings are thrust back in time to 1960s Dallas, Texas at that start of season two. The catch: They don’t all wind up in the same year. Left on their own with no way of knowing where—or when—their family might be, each character amusingly adapts to the trappings of the era in different ways. That ingenious twist sets up the Netflix comic-book adaptation for an intriguing second outing, which allows the game-for-anything ensemble to explore new shades of their not-quite-superheroic characters. Earlier this month, The A.V. Club logged on for a virtual preview with some of the series’ cast, asking Ellen Page (Vanya), Aidan Gallagher (Number Five), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), David Castañeda (Diego), and Tom Hopper (Luther) about the exciting changes in store for their dysfunctional family. Gallagher and Castañeda also shared what it was like working with series newcomer, Ritu Arya, whose character Lila shakes up their dynamic in big ways.

The Umbrella Academy season two hits Netflix on Friday, July 31.