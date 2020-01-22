When Freeform announced it was bringing back Party Of Five, there were the nostalgic naysayers. Why mess with the original, which found the five Salinger siblings living and loving in a big old house in San Francisco? But the reboot, which launched earlier this month, takes the story in a new, novel, and possibly more impactful direction, finding the Acosta siblings facing the forcible deportation of their parents, who are seized by ICE during the first episode. The A.V. Club talked with the actors who play four of the five Acosta sibs, Brandon Larracuente, Niko Guardado, Emily Tosta, and Elle Paris Legaspi, about how the 2020 show makes the political very, very personal.

Advertisement