Plenty of movies and TV shows have asked, “what if witches were real?,” but Freeform’s new series Motherland: Fort Salem is one of the first to imagine just how drastically that would change our history and way of life. Motherland introduces a world in which witches weren’t prosecuted with Salem trials; instead they became the backbone of the American military, thusly engendering a matriarchal society that reveres and respects young women in a way ours so often does not. At this winter’s Television Critics Association press tour, we spoke with the charming cast, who were all thrilled to dive into the radical implications of the series’ role reversal and discuss what it meant for them to see women take charge. The group also told us about some of their favorite witches in pop culture, from Twitches to The Witches to Kate Bush.

Advertisement