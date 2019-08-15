When Mindhunter returns this weekend, the show will pick up right back where it left at the end of season 1. The FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit will still be interviewing serial killers, with the aim of identifying psycho-sexual traits, but they’ll also have a new backer in Michael Cerveris’ new FBI boss, who seems fully sold on backing the team’s lofty goals. The team will also be tackling some active cases, including the Atlanta Child Murders and a case that hits Special Agent Bill Tench a little close to home. It’s all compelling stuff, and should leave fans of the series wanting more.

The A.V. Club sat down with series stars Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, and Jonathan Groff to talk about what fans can expect from the ol’ behavioral science gang, as well a lighter look at why Tench and Ford always travel on nearly empty airplanes.

Photo credit: Patrick Harbron/Netflix