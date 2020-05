In Hightown, the new Jerry Bruckheimer-produced drama from Starz, a Provincetown, Mass.-based National Marine Fisheries Officer struggles to stay lucid, pay rent, and help solve a murder, all while sex, drugs, and scandal whirl around her. The A.V. Club talked to five members of the Hightown cast—Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale, Amaury Nolasco, Riley Voelke, and Shane Harper—earlier this year about the show’s watery drama, drug-based intrigue, and LGBT-friendly location.