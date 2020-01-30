The morning after the premiere of Freeform’s Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, we sat down with the show’s cast at the winter TCA press tour to discuss what it was like to finally have their show out there for the world to see. During our chat, the group—creator Josh Thomas, Adam Faison, Kayla Cromer, and Maeve Press—evinced an irresistible chemistry that proved their on-screen family was more than just an act. But not everyone got along on set: As Thomas revealed, their canine co-star who plays Larry wasn’t the most agreeable scene partner. On the other hand, Faison told us that the insects were easy to handle thanks to the behind-the-scenes work of professional bug wrangler, Diana Terranova. Press also touched on the show’s realistic depiction of teenage awkwardness, while Cromer explained how she worked with Thomas to ensure her character Matilda felt like an authentic portrayal of a young woman with autism.

