The cast of Belgravia on regret and the art of social climbing

Created by the man behind Downton Abbey, Belgravia is a six-part period piece full of intrigue, petticoats, and genteel manners. It’s also very British, and full of very British actors—many of whom have been in period pieces before. The A.V. Club sat down with the show’ s Philip Glenister, Tamsin Greig, Alice Eve, and Ella Purnell to talk about why the United Kingdom produces some of film and television’s best period pieces, and who they think they’d be if they were transported back to 19th century London.

Belgravia premieres April 12 on Epix.