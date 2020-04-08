Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
The cast of Belgravia on regret and the art of social climbing

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Belgravia
BelgraviaDownton AbbeyJulian FellowesEpixPhilip GlenisterTamsin GreigAlice EveElla PurnellPeriod PiecesLondon
Created by the man behind Downton Abbey, Belgravia is a six-part period piece full of intrigue, petticoats, and genteel manners. It’s also very British, and full of very British actors—many of whom have been in period pieces before. The A.V. Club sat down with the show’s Philip Glenister, Tamsin Greig, Alice Eve, and Ella Purnell to talk about why the United Kingdom produces some of film and television’s best period pieces, and who they think they’d be if they were transported back to 19th century London.

Belgravia premieres April 12 on Epix.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

