Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Rowan Blanchard, Sheila Vand, and Mickey Sumner in Snowpiercer Photo : David Bukach/TNT

Snowpiercer season two begins its final lap on Monday, March 29 with “The Show Must Go On,” the first of two back-to-back episodes. After besting Layton (Daveed Diggs) in “The Eternal Engineer,” Wilford (Sean Bean) throws a deranged dinner party to celebrate—and to stamp out the remaining embers of the revolution that deposed Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly). Golden tickets are handed out, though hardly at random, as Wilford welcomes Till (Mickey Sumner), whose role as train detective is up in the air, and Zarah (Sheila Vand), both of whom once collaborated with Miss Audrey (Lena Hall). And because it wouldn’t be a proper post-apocalyptic fête without at least two sociopaths, Wilford’s also invited LJ (Annalise Basso), who naturally begs to bring Oz (Sam Otto) as her plus one. Alex (Rowan Blanchard) is also in attendance, and knocking back drink after drink, because no one is carding aboard Snowpiercer.



Advertisement

The stage is clearly set for… something, though it’s not entirely clear what Wilford’s up to now. Is he simply gloating, now that Layton is working in the compost room? Or does he have something more nefarious in mind? In this exclusive sneak peek at the two-part finale, Till, Zarah, and even the loyal Ruth (Alison Wright) weigh their odds.

LJ still thinks she’ll be just fine, Ruth tries to reassure Zarah, Till advises Oz to “keep his head on a swivel,” but Alex thinks “we’re all screwed.” As it approaches the end of season two, which has had more explosive action and cohesive storytelling, Snowpiercer might prove them all right.

Snowpiercer season two will close out with “The Show Must Go On” and “Into The White,” which will air back to back on March 29 beginning at 9 p.m. ET.