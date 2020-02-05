Despite its cancellation on Fox back in 2018, and then its (welcome) surprise renewal at NBC, Brooklyn Nine-Nine remains largely unchanged—its still one of television’s most reliably hilarious ensemble comedies. But, on the eve of its seventh season, it’s also apparent that the series has evolved with the times. The current cultural climate could make it hard for some to accept a show with good-humored cops as its protagonists, but Brooklyn Nine-Nine hasn’t shied away from the real world, addressing issues like racial profiling, homophobia, and workplace sexism head-on. The show proves time and again that it can be funny and frank—without leaning into “Very Special Episode” territory—thanks largely to its diverse cast that seems to push one another as much as they make each other laugh.

Speaking of that cast, last fall Brooklyn Nine-Nine invited us to set where we sat down in the booths at Shaw’s Bar for a round of chats with the entire ensemble, plus series showrunner Dan Goor. After teasing a “bigger” seventh season, we had Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, and the rest of the team speak to the show’s evolution, both on a macro level and through individual character growth. And while change is a good thing for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, we were pleased to hear that some things stay the same: Off camera, Andre Braugher told us that, despite the unfortunate passing of Corgi actor Stewart, the role has been recast, and Holt’s beloved dog Cheddar will remain an important part of the show.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine kicks off season seven on Thursday, February 6 on NBC with two episodes that will introduce us to Vanessa Bayer’s Officer Debbie Fogel and the new police captain.