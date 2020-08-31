The Boys are back. Season two of the hit Prime series kicks off September 4, and finds the ragtag bunch of superhero-hating citizens on the lam and, in William Butcher’s case, shaken to the core by what he’s learned about his missing wife. The A.V. Club talked to Karl Urban and Laz Alonso—Butcher and M.M. on the show, respectively—about what fans are going to get this time around, Alonso’s amazing on-screen t-shirt collection, and what it was like to have to act while stuffed inside the carcass of a dying sperm whale.

Advertisement