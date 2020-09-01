Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
The Boys' Jack Quaid and Erin Moriarty on whether you could really date a superhero

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:The Boys
The BoysJack QuaidErin MoriartyPrime Video
Times are tough for The Boys’ Hughie. In the first season, his girlfriend was literally blown apart by a “faster than a speeding bullet” superhero, and then when he did fall for someone new—Starlight, a sweet and fresh-faced new member of The Seven, he was forced to walk away from her when he went on the lam.

Things aren’t that great for Starlight either, but if you watch The Boys, you know that already. With so much going wrong, will these two star-crossed lovers ever really make it work? The A.V. Club sat down with Jack “Hughie” Quaid and Erin “Starlight” Moriarty to try and suss that out, as well as inquire about Starlight’s turn toward big-haired evangelism in season two.

The Boys returns to Prime Video with new episodes on September 4.

