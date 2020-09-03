In a recent Comic-Con interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Boys

star Jack Quaid called Chace Crawford “America’s Ass.” The joke stems from a racy calendar Amazon put out last year inspired by Crawford’s Boys character, The Deep, which features Crawford in all manner of wet and compromising positions.

But what does it truly mean to be America’s Ass? That’s the question we posed to Crawford himself, as we interviewed him alongside Boys co-star Jessie T. Usher, who plays A-Train. The answer is in the clip above, alongside the pair’s thoughts on Crawford’s on-screen gills and the perks of being able to run very, very fast.