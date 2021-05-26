Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, and Katie Stevens in The Bold Type Photo : Jonathan Wenk/Freeform

The Bold Type (Freeform, 10 p.m., season premiere): It’s the beginning of the end for this Sarah Watson-created drama, which focuses on three friends—employees of the extremely fictional and highly glamorous Scarlet Magazine. In the premiere for its fifth and final season, titled “Trust Fall,” Jane (Katie Stevens) races to finish a high-risk exposé, Sutton (Meghann Fahy) has a chance to shine at a company retreat if she can regain her focus, and Kat (Aisha Dee) wants to stay true to herself while making a big decision. The series also stars Melora Hardin, Matt Ward, Stephen Conrad Moore, Nikohl Boosheri, and Sam Page.

Regular coverage

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu, 12:01 a.m.)

Wild cards

High On The Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Based on culinary historian Jessica B. Harris’ book of the same name and hosted by journalist Stephen Satterfield, this four-episode limited series is part food show, part travelog that traces the impact of African food on American cuisine and celebrates the artistry and resourcefulness of the community.

Nail Bomber: Manhunt (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This true crime documentary examines the story of far-right extremist David Copeland, who targeted Black, Bangladeshi, and gay communities and detonated three improvised nail bombs in London in 1999, killing three people and injuring 140 others.

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Andrea Arcangeli plays Italian football legend Roberto Baggio, who was given the nickname of Divine Ponytail because of his hairstyle. The film is an inspiring account of his journey, from his humble beginnings to the obstacles and injuries he faced during his career to his discovery of faith in Buddhism.