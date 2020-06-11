Aisha Dee, Katie Stevens, Meghann Fahy Photo : Jonathan Wenk ( Freeform )

The Bold Type (Freeform, 10 p.m., mid-season-four premiere): There are things that The Bold Type gets exactly right, and then there are its apartments, which felt like they existed in a fantasy version of New York even before, you know, the current moment. The supposedly small flats these characters live in are enormous and palatial! Granted, one of them is now shacked up with her super-rich fella, and another one is experiencing just a whole ton of major life changes including one to her place of residence, but still—those living rooms are absurd.

That, of course, is not the point of The Bold Type, which has admirably sought to frankly tackle issues important to young women in each of its four seasons. That looks likely to continue in the second half of this season, which begins tonight. Allison Shoemaker will drop in with a recap.

Can you binge it? The first three seasons in full, as well as the first half of season four, can be streamed over on Hulu.

The Madness Of King George III (National via YouTube, 2 p.m., available until June 18): Sherlock’s Mark Gatiss stars in a production of the play by acclaimed writer Alan Bennett (The History Boys). Wigs and madness abound.

Don’t (ABC, 9 p.m., series premiere): So, here’s a Ryan Reynolds-produced game show hosted by Adam Scott that basically seems to be Double Dare but with the word “don’t” in it a lot. We’re sure at some point this will also contain both wigs and madness.