Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
What's On Tonight

The Bold Type and its unreasonable apartments return

allisonshoemaker
Allison Shoemaker
Filed to:What's On Tonight
What's On TonightTVthe bold typeMark Gatissadam scottRyan Reynoldsdon't
Save
Aisha Dee, Katie Stevens, Meghann Fahy
Aisha Dee, Katie Stevens, Meghann Fahy
Photo: Jonathan Wenk (Freeform)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, June 11. All times are Eastern.

Advertisement

Top pick

The Bold Type (Freeform, 10 p.m., mid-season-four premiere): There are things that The Bold Type gets exactly right, and then there are its apartments, which felt like they existed in a fantasy version of New York even before, you know, the current moment. The supposedly small flats these characters live in are enormous and palatial! Granted, one of them is now shacked up with her super-rich fella, and another one is experiencing just a whole ton of major life changes including one to her place of residence, but still—those living rooms are absurd.

That, of course, is not the point of The Bold Type, which has admirably sought to frankly tackle issues important to young women in each of its four seasons. That looks likely to continue in the second half of this season, which begins tonight. Allison Shoemaker will drop in with a recap.

Advertisement

Can you binge it? The first three seasons in full, as well as the first half of season four, can be streamed over on Hulu.

Regular coverage

On stage At home

The Madness Of King George III (National via YouTube, 2 p.m., available until June 18): Sherlock’s Mark Gatiss stars in a production of the play by acclaimed writer Alan Bennett (The History Boys). Wigs and madness abound.

Wild card

Don’t (ABC, 9 p.m., series premiere): So, here’s a Ryan Reynolds-produced game show hosted by Adam Scott that basically seems to be Double Dare but with the word “don’t” in it a lot. We’re sure at some point this will also contain both wigs and madness.

Allison Shoemaker

Contributor, The A.V. Club and The Takeout. Allison loves television, bourbon, and dramatically overanalyzing social interactions.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

This week in Savage Love: Streamers

Spotlighting racist police violence, John Oliver speaks with rage, listens in tears

Merriam-Webster refines definition of "racism" to help shut the assholes up

The 35 best science-fiction movies since Blade Runner