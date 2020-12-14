The best TV of 2020: The ballots

The A.V. Club’s list of 2020’s best TV shows was determined by a voting body made up of staffers and contributors, who each submitted a ranked ballot of their top 15 shows of the year. Each of those ballots, ranked from best to still quite excellent, can be found below.
Danette Chavez
1. BoJack Horseman
2. Better Things
3. Small Axe
4. Better Call Saul
5. I May Destroy You
6. City So Real
7. Mrs. America
8. Bad Education
9. P-Valley
10. The Great
11. What We Do In The Shadows
12. The Good Lord Bird
13. The Last Dance
14. Search Party
15. The Plot Against America
Erik Adams
1. Joe Pera Talks With You
2. Better Call Saul
3. What We Do In The Shadows
4. Mrs. America
5. Bad Education
6. American Utopia
7. Big Mouth
8. How To With John Wilson
9. Brockmire
10. Betty
11. The Queen’s Gambit
12. Superstore
13. Ramy
14. Schitt’s Creek
15. The Good Place
Patrick Gomez
1. Big Mouth
2. Mrs. America
3. Harley Quinn
4. She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power
5. Schitt’s Creek
6. The Good Place
7. Everything’s Gonna Be Okay
8. The Crown
9. We’re Here
10. The Conners
11. McMillions
12. Supermarket Sweep
13. Survivor: Winners At War
14. Lovecraft Country
15. The Plot Against America
Gwen Ihnat
1. The Queen’s Gambit
2. Never Have I Ever
3. The Baby-Sitters Club
4. High Fidelity
5. Mrs. America
6. Normal People
7. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Versus The Reverend
8. Dead To Me
9. The Umbrella Academy
10. Cheer
11. BoJack Horseman
12. The Boys
13. Dispatches From Elsewhere
14. She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power
15. Dash & Lily
Alex McLevy
1. Better Call Saul
2. I May Destroy You
3. Joe Pera Talks With You
4. Betty
5. Bojack Horseman
6. Dispatches From Elsewhere
7. The Boys
8. Mrs. America
9. Big Mouth
10. City So Real
11. The Third Day
12. Cheer
13. Schitt’s Creek
14. The Queen’s Gambit
15. Fargo
Shannon Miller
1. I May Destroy You
2. Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts
3. Small Axe
4. The Good Place
5. Insecure
6. BoJack Horseman
7. Harley Quinn
8. Schitt’s Creek
9. Pen15
10. Ted Lasso
11. Steven Universe Future
12. What We Do In The Shadows
13. Saved By The Bell
14. Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House Of Fun
15. Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet
Saloni Gajjar
1. Better Things
2. BoJack Horseman
3. Schitt’s Creek
4. Insecure
5. Better Call Saul
6. I May Destroy You
7. Never Have I Ever
8. Pen15
9. The Good Place
10. What We Do In The Shadows
11. One Day At A Time
12. Vida
13. The Great
14. Superstore
15. Little America
Kate Kulzick
1. I May Destroy You
2. What We Do in the Shadows
3. The Good Place
4. Better Things
5. Harley Quinn
6. The Great
7. Brooklyn Nine-Nine
8. Briarpatch
9. Superstore
10. Kim’s Convenience
11. What The Constitution Means To Me
12. Mrs. America
13. Infinity Train
14. The Amber Ruffin Show
15. Legendary
Myles McNutt
1. Ted Lasso
2. BoJack Horseman
3. Never Have I Ever
4. I May Destroy You
5. Mrs. America
6. Pen15
7. How To With John Wilson
8. The Baby-Sitters Club
9. The Last Dance
10. We Are Who We Are
11. High Fidelity
12. The Good Place
13. The Mandalorian
14. The Queen’s Gambit
15. Julie And The Phantoms
Joelle Monique
1. I May Destroy You
2. P-Valley
3. The Queen’s Gambit
4. Ted Lasso
5. Little Fires Everywhere
6. Betty
7. I’ll Be Gone In The Dark
8. The Great
9. Desus And Mero
10. Adventure Time: Distant Lands
11. Normal People
12. The Good Lord Bird
13. Craig Of The Creek
14. Perry Mason
15. Bob’s Burgers
Noel Murray
1. Mrs. America
2. What We Do In The Shadows
3. Better Call Saul
4. Young Sheldon
5. How To With John Wilson
6. The Queen’s Gambit
7. The Good Fight
8. The Last Dance
9. Never Have I Ever
10. The Good Lord Bird
11. The Mandalorian
12. Dirty John
13. Perry Mason
14. The Plot Against America
15. Tales From The Loop
Allison Shoemaker
1. I May Destroy You
2. I Hate Suzie
3. City So Real
4. What We Do In The Shadows
5. The Good Place
6. Small Axe
7. The Queen’s Gambit
8. The Great
9. Schitt’s Creek
10. Pen15
11. Mrs. America
12. Never Have I Ever
13. One Day At A Time
14. How To With John Wilson
15. What The Constitution Means To Me
Caroline Siede
1. The Great
2. Ted Lasso
3. I May Destroy You
4. The Last Dance
5. The Baby-Sitters Club
6. Mrs. America
7. The Crown
8. Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi
9. This Is Us
10. Normal People
11. Bad Education
12. The Good Place
13. The Umbrella Academy
14. Good Trouble
15. The Circle
Eric Thurm
1. Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken
2. The New Pope
3. What We Do In The Shadows
4. Extra Olympia Kyklos
5. Raised By Wolves
6. The Good Lord Bird
7. Dorohedoro
8. The Boys
9. The Third Day
10. Steven Universe Future
11. BoJack Horseman
12. Search Party
13. Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts
14. Psycho Pass 3
15. Beastars
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya
1. The Good Place
2. I May Destroy You
3. Vida
4. Dare Me
5. Schitt’s Creek
6. Pen15
7. One Day At A Time
8. BoJack Horseman
9. Betty
10. P-Valley
11. Dead To Me
12. The Good Fight
13. Sex Education
14. Killing Eve
15. Little Fires Everywhere
