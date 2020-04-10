The best TV dramas on Netflix

Photo : AMC

Where other great TV dramas—Breaking Bad, say, or Justified—are visceral, pumped full of thrills and plot that make the vegetables of character and thematic depth go down a little more easily, Mad Men is more like a series of interlocking character studies. To understand why requires going back to the series Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner worked on immediately before his current show: The Sopranos. If there’s any series on TV that carries on that show’s mantle of complex, rewarding storytelling that’s nonetheless a little symbolically opaque and thematically impenetrable, it’s Mad Men. And like that earlier series, Mad Men is structured less as a straightforward, novelistic arc than as a series of short stories based on the same characters.

Where other shows attack the character arc as a linear progression, both Mad Men and The Sopranos consider it a thing that happens in dribs and drabs. People don’t change, until they abruptly decide to, then just as abruptly decide to reverse it. A storyline may seem to have ended until it abruptly resurrects itself. Characters may retreat to mostly supporting roles for long stretches of the season, then abruptly be revealed as hugely important to whatever story happens to be most pressing at that moment. In addition to these other similarities, Mad Men has a similarly inventive tone to its filmmaking. It uses the gorgeousness of its production design as an asset, and is filled with shots that lay out the characters’ relationships and power dynamics with a pleasing simplicity that nonetheless has incredible levels of depth. [Emily Todd VanDerWerff]