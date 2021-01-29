Clockwise from left: The West Wing (Screenshot), Euphoria (Photo: Eddy Chen), The Sopranos (Photo: HBO), Gossip Girl (Photo: The CW), The Wire (Screenshot)

Streaming libraries expand and contract. Algorithms are imperfect. Those damn thumbnail images are always changing. But you know what you can always rely on? The expert opinions and knowledgeable commentary of The A.V. Club. That’s why we’re scouring both the menus of the most popular services and our own archives to bring you these guides to the best viewing options, broken down by streamer, medium, and genre. Want to know why we’re so keen on a particular show? Follow the links in each slide to coverage from The A.V. Club’s past. And be sure to check back often, because we’ll be adding more recommendations as shows come and go.

Access to an array of films spanning the history of cinema (including the alternate history where a global pandemic didn’t prevent you from seeing Godzilla wail on King Kong in a movie theater) is HBO Max’s primary selling point. But the steepest price point in streaming also brings you the nearly complete archives of programming from the service’s namesake, along with selections from its sister channels and the Warner Bros. television library. Whether you’re ready to delve into the classics of Davids Chase, Simon, and Milch; catching up on Succession and Euphoria between seasons; or seeking an escape to a fantastical television getaway like Westeros, Newport Beach, or the Bartlet White House, these are The A.V. Club’s picks for the best TV dramas on HBO Max.