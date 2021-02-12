Streaming libraries expand and contract. Algorithms are imperfect. Those damn thumbnail images are always changing. But you know what you can always rely on? The expert opinions and knowledgeable commentary of The A.V. Club. That’s why we’re scouring both the menus of the most popular services and our own archives to bring you these guides to the best viewing options, broken down by streamer, medium, and genre. Want to know why we’re so keen on a particular show? Follow the links in each slide to coverage from The A.V. Club’s past. And be sure to check back often, because we’ll be adding more recommendations as shows come and go.
Let us not forget that the House That Tony Soprano Built had its foundation laid by Carrie Bradshaw, Larry Sanders, and Bob and David. And even before that, HBO was bringing the comedy club home—a tradition that isn’t as well represented on HBO Max as the channel’s rich back catalog of sitcoms, dramedies, and sketch shows. They’re joined by the beloved Must See TV hangout show on which WarnerMedia has hung much of its hopes for its young streaming service, as well as less crowd-pleasing (but no less worth your time) curios from the Adult Swim library and the pioneering cringe-comedy misadventures of David Brent and Alan Partridge.
