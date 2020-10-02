Veteran Hollywood character actor Eddie Albert stars in Green Acres as Oliver Wendell Douglas, a New York attorney who experiences what later generations would dub a “midlife crisis,” which stirs him to buy a farm in a hick haven named Hooterville. Flamboyant Hungarian celebrity Eva Gabor plays Oliver’s wife Lisa, a flighty socialite who at first protests the move, but ultimately seems more at home with the oddballs of Hooterville than Oliver ever does in any of the show’s six seasons. Early in season one, Green Acres is fairly closely tied to Petticoat Junction, and even follows something like a serialized structure, showing the Douglas’ adjustment to country living. The couple buys a dilapidated farmhouse, hires gawky, childlike live-in handyman Eb Dawson (played by Tom Lester), and meets a progression of unhelpful local businessmen and bureaucrats, as [creator Jay] Sommers and his head writer Dick Chevillat carefully build the world of Hooterville, episode by episode and kink by kink.

By the second season, though, Green Acres’ gentle wackiness evolved into outright lunacy. Witness the opening of the episode “I Didn’t Raise My Pig To Be A Soldier” (which aired early in season two, on Sept. 28, 1966). While Oliver works on his busted tractor—in a dress shirt, vest, and tie, as always—Lisa comes out of the house to ask him for a favor, but both of them keep getting distracted by the show’s credits, which are popping up in front of their eyes. (Meanwhile, the cartoon cornpone bounce of Vic Mizzy’s score keeps humming merrily in the background.)

That opening scene gives a good sense of Green Acres’ overall sense of humor, as well as what kept the show grounded. There are outlandish gags, such as the way the wheels fall off the tractor every time Lisa points at them; and there are verbal gags, such as the way Oliver makes fun of Lisa for saying “shtuck” instead of “stuck.” But there’s also an appealingly flirty give-and-take between the two leads, who at the time were one of the friskiest couples on the tube—even sharing a bed before that became commonplace. [Noel Murray]