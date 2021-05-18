I May Destroy You Photo : Natalie Seery/HBO

As reported by Deadline, BBC drama controller Piers Wenger (who has one hell of a job title) mentioned today during a “virtual event” that Michaela Coel is working on a new show for the Beeb that—while still very early—may have some kind of connection to Coel’s BBC/HBO co-production I May Destroy You. That’s how Deadline is framing it, at least, with Wenger saying that fans of I May Destroy You should know that “there is a new show coming along” and that “what relationship that show will have with the original series” is for Coel to decide. Wenger notes that there is a “through line to her thinking” between I May Destroy You and her previous show, the sitcom Chewing Gum, but that’s more like similar themes carried in both shows than actual Marvel-style threads tied from one to the other. Coel deciding what “relationship” this new project has with “the original series” really sounds like there would be something that actually connects I May Destroy You and this next show, but as Wenger points out, “it’s really too early to say anything specific.”

Deadline notes that Coel and the rest of the cast of the HBO show have denied that there are plans to do another season, but the show was buzzy when it was on and HBO and the BBC clearly still want to be in the Michaela Coel business, so keeping that universe going even if it doesn’t mean keeping that show going would theoretically be a way to make everyone happy. We’ll see!