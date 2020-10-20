Front: Clare Crawley, Dale. Back: Guys who are not Dale. Photo : Craig Sjodin/ABC

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, October 20. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8 p.m.): We won’t be covering Clare Crawley’s search for a bearable romantic suitor who isn’t just there to promote his songwriting career every week, but if something truly wild happens, you can probably expect a roundtable. For example, for last week’s premiere, we ran a roundtable that announced, “Clare Crawley is blowing up The Bachelorette, and we have thoughts.” That episode was a lot.

And never fear: Our sister site, The Takeout, is covering the show in suitably bonkers fashion.

Regular coverage

For kids

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: The Frizz Connection (Netflix, 3 a.m., standalone special premiere): It’s like Charlie Kaufman wrote an episode of The Magic School Bus. We checked, and unless he’s working under a pseudonym, he didn’t, but honestly it wouldn’t surprise us.

Wild cards

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Resurrection (Shudder, 3:01 a.m., premiere): This reality show devoted to the wilder side of the drag world brings back seven previous competitors to see who will be crowned “the World’s Next Drag Supermonster.”

American Masters, “Walter Winchell: The Power Of Gossip” (PBS, 9 p.m., premiere): This documentary about the pioneering columnist stars Stanley Tucci as Winchell, and based on some of y’all’s reactions to his Instagram, we’re guessing that his presence alone is reason enough for many of you to watch.

Frontline, “Whose Vote Counts” (PBS, 10:30 p.m., premiere): Jelani Cobb looks at the very real issues of voter disenfranchisement, voter suppression, and voter intimidation, as well as the much less real nonsense the president is trying to get people to believe.